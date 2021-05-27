CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS is handing out prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
Lynchburg News and Advance
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health is tempting people who are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine with lavish prizes — some of which were forbidden just a year ago. The pharmacy chain announced Thursday that people who plan to receive or have received a Covid-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new "One Step...

newsadvance.com

International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
International Business Times

4,493 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19: CDC

More than 4,000 people in the United States have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in the latest data. As of Sept. 20, at least 4,493 fully vaccinated Americans died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic,...
Fortune

CVS Health CEO: COVID Vaccines will become an annual event

Karen Lynch joins Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit. Well, I want to start by asking you kind of your big picture outlook on the pandemic Of the about 200 million vaccine doses that have been distributed in the us CVS has given out about 34 million you are on the front lines of the boosters, the pediatric shots. but also the ongoing reluctance and resistance for vaccination and pockets of the country. What are you seeing and how much longer is Vaccination and the vaccination campaign going to be such a big part of our life in our business? Well, you know, as you said, we vaccinated over 34 million Americans since we started this. And if you kind of roll back the clock, we started testing in shrewsbury Massachusetts in the rain way back when and we've been doing this um trying to get us to prevail against the pandemic. Since very early on vaccines are gonna be with us for a while. Um, as you know, there is unfortunately a a lot of misinformation out there, a high degree of hesitancy and that's what we're working through right now. We've been spending a lot of time, you know, getting out into the local markets and trying to communicate uh to people about the importance of ex, you know, vaccinations. I have a daughter in law that works in a hospital. So I get to kind of see it, you know, real life and what was interesting she shared with me their day, what's happening now is young moms are coming into the hospitals and um they're delivering their babies. And then the moms are losing their lives. And so they're not, the babies are never gonna meet their moms. And what we're seeing is a huge, huge increase in hospitalizations as a result of being unvaccinated. And so, um, you know, the boosters are out. So those are, you know, when you have six months um, from your second shot for Pfizer, you'll have the opportunity to get a booster. I would encourage all of us to um get those boosters. Moderna is currently in um, you know, ask for FDA approval. They will be out very shortly and then the pediatric vaccines will be out as soon as they get approval. Uh, Pfizer has asked for emergency use of their pediatric vaccine. And so it's going to be with a a while. And um, the other thing I would say is we're in the midst of doing flu shots. And this is gonna be an interesting um season because not only will, you know, we see the flu, well, we will see upticks in coronavirus and um, we're encouraging everyone to get their flu shots at the same time. So, I think it's with us for quite some time and it likely will become an annual event. I want to ask a little bit about how you are communicating with employees around vaccine expectations in august CVS set of vaccine mandate for some employees. Um, by the end of October 34, by the end of October I believe is when they're expected to be vaccinated. What are you seeing in terms of up to? Yeah. So we made uh and it's a really difficult decision. We had to make a decision. And um I made the decision to have a mandate for vaccines for all of our corporate employees and all of our clinicians. I firmly believe that when you were all getting vaccinated, you expected your pharmacists to be vaccinated and you know, are you know, we're in the homes of individuals who are infusion nurses. You know, we have our many clinic nurses. So we made that difficult decision uh to mandate. Now we're asking all of our employees to load up their vaccination records. They have until October 31. Um and and then we'll be addressing that situation. We're in the process of sending letters. So those individuals that haven't loaded up their vaccines and uh and and then we'll have to address the situation in october at the same time, we're doing a massive campaign for hiring so that we can backfill um for those individuals that choose not to get vaccinated. But we're healthcare company. And you know in the end game as a health care company, it was a decision I felt that was very important for us to make um so that we really led the way.
healththoroughfare.com

Enforcing A Covid 19 Vaccine Mandate: Check Out The Latest News

As we have already reported, the subject involving mandatory covid 19 vaccines is still making headlines all over the place, creating more and more controversies. Expert Anthony Fauci revealed that he agrees that mandatory vaccines are a necessity in certain situations. If you recall, not too long ago, we revealed...
International Business Times

Virginia Teen Claims CVS Administered Six Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine In One COVID Shot

A 17-year-old girl claims she received six doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Salem, Virginia, CVS pharmacy. Ellaica Desdura was getting the COVID vaccine so she could travel back to the Philippines next year when the pharmacist told her to wait for 30 minutes because they gave her a “little bit stronger dose,” she told WSLS, an NBC affiliate out of Roanoke, Virginia.
Arab American News

U.S. details plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for children

WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House has rolled out detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children. Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to children aged 5 to 11. Within hours of the formal approval,...
The Baltimorean

Baltimore COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baltimore: 1. 2504 N Charles St (410) 662-7594; 2. 6910 Harford Rd (410) 426-4701; 3. 5603 Baltimore National Pike (410) 744-1422; 4. 1000 Taylor Ave (410) 828-0708; 5. 8302 Liberty Rd (410) 655-9890; 6. 900 Edmondson Ave (410) 719-6688;
CBS Boston

As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
CBS DFW

New Study Shows Receiving Different COVID-19 Vaccines Can Rev Up Immune Response

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Questions around booster dozes of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are swirling, with all three manufacturers in varying stages of the approval process with the FDA and CDC. A promising new study shows that mixing boosters can rev up the immune response and help provide more protection against the delta variant. It’s not authorized yet, but the findings from the National Institutes of Health suggest some combinations of the different doses could be beneficial. “This is really good news,” said Dr. Jon Weidanz, immunologist and Associate Vice President for Research at UT Arlington. “It may actually help...
