The Jackson library is looking for volunteers who are willing to commit a half-hour to an hour of time per week reading with an elementary-age student. The library offers a reading buddies program to interested second- through fourth-grade students from January through May. Reading buddies will be paired up with a student and will meet at the library one time per week with the same child. The child will read or reading buddies can share reading. Many of the students are working toward their Accelerated Reading goals, a program at school to help children with reading comprehension.

JACKSON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO