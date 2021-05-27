Death penalty for Chad and Lori, say J.J.'s grandparents
J.J. Vallow’s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock hope Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell get the death penalty after murder charges were leveled against them on Tuesday. The Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood and Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake presented the charges during a press conference Tuesday. The prosecutors detailed nine counts including murder, theft and insurance fraud against the couple.www.rexburgstandardjournal.com