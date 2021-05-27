Invited to a party this weekend? Ask yourself three questions

It’s perfectly normal to ask this question, but not always helpful. If you’ve ever raised a two-year-old, you may have heard it a lot. At times it can help us learn. “Why can’t I get too close to the fire?”, a kiddo might ask. Just ask my sister how helpful this answer can be, who had her head of curls go up in flames while blowing out the candle on her bday cupcake when she was 4. Her “why’ was answered in a flash, literally. (She was ok, albeit bald for a bit, our older brother blew out her flaming hair before she got seriously burnt.)