Spatio-Temporal Investigation of Brain-Wide Sequences

By Ohad Felsenstein, Moshe Abeles
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

In "The Organization of Behavior" (Hebb, 1949), Hebb suggested that the propagation of activity between transiently grouped neurons plays an important role in behavior. Since then, multiple studies have provided evidence supporting Hebb's claim; however, most findings have been found locally in confined brain regions during unimodal tasks. Here we report on brain-wide behavioral-specific sequences in humans performing a multimodal task. To investigate the structure of these sequences, we used MEG to record brain activity in multiple brain regions simultaneously in participants performing a sensory-motor synchronization task. We detected local transient events corresponding to synchronously activating populations of pyramidal neurons and searched for their global organization as spatio-temporal patterns of activation sequences between distant neural populations. We focused our analysis on two types of spatio-temporal patterns: the most frequently repeating patterns and the most discriminative patterns, to concentrate on patterns with high relevancy to behavior. The findings revealed that global temporally precise sequences can be found and that these sequences have partially stereotypical characteristics, both temporally and spatially, with consistent properties across subjects. By implementing a simplistic single-trial decoding approach, we found that brain-wide sequences have a temporal precision of 17-31 milliseconds, which resembles the temporal precision found locally in neural assemblies.

arxiv.org
#Temporal#Sequences#Brain Regions#Brain Activity#Meg
EurekAlert

Investigators examine brain tests of patients with COVID-19

In a Journal of Neuroimaging analysis of data obtained from 193 patients with COVID-19 who had brain and/or spine imaging and a lumbar puncture because of neurologic symptoms, investigators found that imaging results were related to the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the cerebrospinal fluid. The results were called central nervous...
Physicsarxiv.org

Emerging time scales and temporal regimes in the diffusion of interacting colloidal particles trapped in circular channels: Scaling laws and their universality

Alejandro Villada-Balbuena, Antonio Ortiz-Ambriz, Pavel Castro-Villarreal, Pietro Tierno, Ramón Castañeda-Priego, José Miguel Méndez-Alcaraz. In colloidal systems, Brownian motion emerges from the massive separation of time and length scales associated to characteristic dynamics of the solute and solvent constituents. This separation of scales produces several temporal regimes in the colloidal dynamics when combined with the effects of the interaction between the particles, confinement conditions, and state variables, such as density and temperature. Some examples are the short- and long-time regimes in two- and three-dimensional open systems and the diffusive and sub-diffusive regimes observed in the single-file dynamics along a straight line. This work studies the way in which a confining geometry induces new time scales. We report on the dynamics of interacting colloidal particles moving along a circle by combining a heuristic theoretical analysis of the involved scales, Brownian Dynamics computer simulations, and video-microscopy experiments with paramagnetic colloids confined to lithographic circular channels subjected to an external magnetic field. The systems display four temporal regimes in this order: one-dimensional free diffusion, single-file sub-diffusion, free-cluster rotational diffusion, and the expected saturation due to the confinement. We also report analytical expressions for the mean-square angular displacement and crossover times obtained from scaling arguments, which accurately reproduce both experiments and simulations. Our generic approach can be used to predict the long-time dynamics of many other confined physical systems.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

The Science Reform Brain Drain

Prominent science reformers are leaving psychology research. Internal pressure from establishment scientists and fewer jobs are driving the change. The changes suggest research from outside academia may be as robust and reliable (or more) than research from inside. The last decade has seen the blossoming of a rich scientific reform...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Lexicon Learning for Few-Shot Neural Sequence Modeling

Sequence-to-sequence transduction is the core problem in language processing applications as diverse as semantic parsing, machine translation, and instruction following. The neural network models that provide the dominant solution to these problems are brittle, especially in low-resource settings: they fail to generalize correctly or systematically from small datasets. Past work has shown that many failures of systematic generalization arise from neural models' inability to disentangle lexical phenomena from syntactic ones. To address this, we augment neural decoders with a lexical translation mechanism that generalizes existing copy mechanisms to incorporate learned, decontextualized, token-level translation rules. We describe how to initialize this mechanism using a variety of lexicon learning algorithms, and show that it improves systematic generalization on a diverse set of sequence modeling tasks drawn from cognitive science, formal semantics, and machine translation.
Computersarxiv.org

The Spatio-Temporal Poisson Point Process: A Simple Model for the Alignment of Event Camera Data

Event cameras, inspired by biological vision systems, provide a natural and data efficient representation of visual information. Visual information is acquired in the form of events that are triggered by local brightness changes. Each pixel location of the camera's sensor records events asynchronously and independently with very high temporal resolution. However, because most brightness changes are triggered by relative motion of the camera and the scene, the events recorded at a single sensor location seldom correspond to the same world point. To extract meaningful information from event cameras, it is helpful to register events that were triggered by the same underlying world point. In this work we propose a new model of event data that captures its natural spatio-temporal structure. We start by developing a model for aligned event data. That is, we develop a model for the data as though it has been perfectly registered already. In particular, we model the aligned data as a spatio-temporal Poisson point process. Based on this model, we develop a maximum likelihood approach to registering events that are not yet aligned. That is, we find transformations of the observed events that make them as likely as possible under our model. In particular we extract the camera rotation that leads to the best event alignment. We show new state of the art accuracy for rotational velocity estimation on the DAVIS 240C dataset. In addition, our method is also faster and has lower computational complexity than several competing methods.
Healtharxiv.org

Cine-MRI detection of abdominal adhesions with spatio-temporal deep learning

Adhesions are an important cause of chronic pain following abdominal surgery. Recent developments in abdominal cine-MRI have enabled the non-invasive diagnosis of adhesions. Adhesions are identified on cine-MRI by the absence of sliding motion during movement. Diagnosis and mapping of adhesions improves the management of patients with pain. Detection of abdominal adhesions on cine-MRI is challenging from both a radiological and deep learning perspective. We focus on classifying presence or absence of adhesions in sagittal abdominal cine-MRI series. We experimented with spatio-temporal deep learning architectures centered around a ConvGRU architecture. A hybrid architecture comprising a ResNet followed by a ConvGRU model allows to classify a whole time-series. Compared to a stand-alone ResNet with a two time-point (inspiration/expiration) input, we show an increase in classification performance (AUROC) from 0.74 to 0.83 ($p<0.05$). Our full temporal classification approach adds only a small amount (5%) of parameters to the entire architecture, which may be useful for other medical imaging problems with a temporal dimension.
Sciencearxiv.org

Spatio-temporal Spread of Fermi-edge Singularity as Time Delayed Interaction and Impact on Time-dependent RKKY Type Coupling

Fermi-edge singularity and Anderson's orthogonality catastrophe are paradigmatic examples of non-equilibrium many-body physics in conductors, appearing after a quench is created by the sudden change of a localised potential. We investigate if the signal carried by the quench can be used to transmit a long ranged interaction, reminiscent of the RKKY interaction, but with the inclusion of the full many-body propagation over space and time. We calculate the response of a conductor to two quenches induced by localised states at different times and locations. We show that building up and maintaining coherence between the localised states is possible only with finely tuned interaction between the localised states and the conductor. This puts bounds to the use of time controlled RKKY type interactions and may limit the speed at which some quantum gates could operate.
Computersarxiv.org

FastAno: Fast Anomaly Detection via Spatio-temporal Patch Transformation

Video anomaly detection has gained significant attention due to the increasing requirements of automatic monitoring for surveillance videos. Especially, the prediction based approach is one of the most studied methods to detect anomalies by predicting frames that include abnormal events in the test set after learning with the normal frames of the training set. However, a lot of prediction networks are computationally expensive owing to the use of pre-trained optical flow networks, or fail to detect abnormal situations because of their strong generative ability to predict even the anomalies. To address these shortcomings, we propose spatial rotation transformation (SRT) and temporal mixing transformation (TMT) to generate irregular patch cuboids within normal frame cuboids in order to enhance the learning of normal features. Additionally, the proposed patch transformation is used only during the training phase, allowing our model to detect abnormal frames at fast speed during inference. Our model is evaluated on three anomaly detection benchmarks, achieving competitive accuracy and surpassing all the previous works in terms of speed.
Cancerarxiv.org

Deformation Driven Seq2Seq Longitudinal Tumor and Organs-at-Risk Prediction for Radiotherapy

Purpose: Radiotherapy presents unique challenges and clinical requirements for longitudinal tumor and organ-at-risk (OAR) prediction during treatment. The challenges include tumor inflammation/edema and radiation-induced changes in organ geometry, whereas the clinical requirements demand flexibility in input/output sequence timepoints to update the predictions on rolling basis and the grounding of all predictions in relationship to the pre-treatment imaging information for response and toxicity assessment in adaptive radiotherapy. Methods: To deal with the aforementioned challenges and to comply with the clinical requirements, we present a novel 3D sequence-to-sequence model based on Convolution Long Short Term Memory (ConvLSTM) that makes use of series of deformation vector fields (DVF) between individual timepoints and reference pre-treatment/planning CTs to predict future anatomical deformations and changes in gross tumor volume as well as critical OARs. High-quality DVF training data is created by employing hyper-parameter optimization on the subset of the training data with DICE coefficient and mutual information metric. We validated our model on two radiotherapy datasets: a publicly available head-and-neck dataset (28 patients with manually contoured pre-, mid-, and post-treatment CTs), and an internal non-small cell lung cancer dataset (63 patients with manually contoured planning CT and 6 weekly CBCTs). Results: The use of DVF representation and skip connections overcomes the blurring issue of ConvLSTM prediction with the traditional image representation. The mean and standard deviation of DICE for predictions of lung GTV at week 4, 5, and 6 were 0.83$\pm$0.09, 0.82$\pm$0.08, and 0.81$\pm$0.10, respectively, and for post-treatment ipsilateral and contralateral parotids, were 0.81$\pm$0.06 and 0.85$\pm$0.02.
Sciencearxiv.org

Implementing Permutations in the Brain and SVO Frequencies of Languages

The subject-verb-object (SVO) word order prevalent in English is shared by about $42\%$ of world languages. Another $45\%$ of all languages follow the SOV order, $9\%$ the VSO order, and fewer languages use the three remaining permutations. None of the many extant explanations of this phenomenon take into account the difficulty of implementing these permutations in the brain. We propose a plausible model of sentence generation inspired by the recently proposed Assembly Calculus framework of brain function. Our model results in a natural explanation of the uneven frequencies. Estimating the parameters of this model yields predictions of the relative difficulty of dis-inhibiting one brain area from another. Our model is based on the standard syntax tree, a simple binary tree with three leaves. Each leaf corresponds to one of the three parts of a basic sentence. The leaves can be activated through lock and unlock operations and the sequence of activation of the leaves implements a specific word order. More generally, we also formulate and algorithmically solve the problems of implementing a permutation of the leaves of any binary tree, and of selecting the permutation that is easiest to implement on a given binary tree.
Sciencearxiv.org

High order pulse-echo (HOPE) ultrasound

Multiple reflections between transducer and imaged object can naturally occur in ultrasound imaging and other acoustic sensing applications such as sonar. The repeated interaction of the emitted wavefront with the imaged object is traditionally regarded an undesired reverberation artifact, often misinterpreted as fictitious acoustic boundaries. Here we introduce high order reflection pulse-echo (HOPE)-ultrasound, a novel method that leverages high order reflections to improve on several aspects of conventional ultrasound imaging. HOPE is experimentally demonstrated to resolve sub-micrometer features by breaking through the Nyquist resolution limit. The major contrast enhancement of the high reflection orders allowed to reveal defects within materials invisible to conventional scanning acoustic microscopy. The technique is further shown to improve accuracy of frequency-dependent ultrasound attenuation measurements from biological tissues. HOPE ultrasound requires no additional hardware and is easy to implement, underscoring its potential to boost imaging performance in a broad range of biomedical imaging, nondestructive testing, and other acoustic sensing applications.
Sciencedigitalconnectmag.com

DNA Sequencing, History and Application

The history of DNA sequencing dates when Crick and Watson discovered the DNA structure in 1953. Richard Holley, in 1964, then performed the sequencing of the tRNA, which was the first attempt to sequence the nucleic acid. Employing the technique of Holley and Walter, the two sequenced the genome of...
Physicsarxiv.org

Physics in non-fixed spatial dimensions

We study the quantum statistical electronic properties of random networks which inherently lack a fixed spatial dimension. We use tools like the density of states (DOS) and the inverse participation ratio (IPR) to uncover various phenomena, such as unconventional properties of the energy spectrum and persistent localized states (PLS) at various energies, corresponding to quantum phases with with zero-dimensional (0D) and one-dimensional (1D) order. For small ratio of edges over vertices in the network $RT$ we find properties resembling graphene/honeycomb lattices, like a similar DOS containing a linear dispersion relation at the band center at energy E=0. In addition we find PLS at various energies including E=-1,0,1 and others, for example related to the golden ratio. At E=0 the PLS lie at disconnected vertices, due to partial bipartite symmetries of the random networks (0D order). At E=-1,1 the PLS lie mostly at pairs of vertices (bonds), while the rest of the PLS at other energies, like the ones related to the golden ratio, lie at lines of vertices of fixed length (1D order), at the spatial boundary of the network, resembling the edge states in confined graphene systems with zig-zag edges. As the ratio $RT$ is increased the DOS of the network approaches the Wigner semi-circle, corresponding to random symmetric matrices (Hamiltonians) and the PLS are reduced and gradually disappear as the connectivity in the network increases. Finally we calculate the spatial dimension $D$ of the network and its fluctuations, obtaining both integer and non-integer values and examine its relation to the electronic properties derived. Our results imply that universal physics can manifest in physical systems irrespectively of their spatial dimension. Relations to emergent spacetime in quantum and emergent gravity approaches are also discussed.
Sciencearxiv.org

Clustering inference in multiple groups

Inference in clustering is paramount to uncovering inherent group structure in data. Clustering methods which assess statistical significance have recently drawn attention owing to their importance for the identification of patterns in high dimensional data with applications in many scientific fields. We present here a U-statistics based approach, specially tailored for high-dimensional data, that clusters the data into three groups while assessing the significance of such partitions. Because our approach stands on the U-statistics based clustering framework of the methods in R package uclust, it inherits its characteristics being a non-parametric method relying on very few assumptions about the data, and thus can be applied to a wide range of dataset. Furthermore our method aims to be a more powerful tool to find the best partitions of the data into three groups when that particular structure is present. In order to do so, we first propose an extension of the test U-statistic and develop its asymptotic theory. Additionally we propose a ternary non-nested significance clustering method. Our approach is tested through multiple simulations and found to have more statistical power than competing alternatives in all scenarios considered. Applications to peripheral blood mononuclear cells and to image recognition shows the versatility of our proposal, presenting a superior performance when compared with other approaches.
Computersarxiv.org

JRDB-Act: A Large-scale Multi-modal Dataset for Spatio-temporal Action, Social Group and Activity Detection

The availability of large-scale video action understanding datasets has facilitated advances in the interpretation of visual scenes containing people. However, learning to recognize human activities in an unconstrained real-world environment, with potentially highly unbalanced and long-tailed distributed data remains a significant challenge, not least owing to the lack of a reflective large-scale dataset. Most existing large-scale datasets are either collected from a specific or constrained environment, e.g. kitchens or rooms, or video sharing platforms such as YouTube. In this paper, we introduce JRDB-Act, a multi-modal dataset, as an extension of the existing JRDB, which is captured by asocial mobile manipulator and reflects a real distribution of human daily life actions in a university campus environment. JRDB-Act has been densely annotated with atomic actions, comprises over 2.8M action labels, constituting a large-scale spatio-temporal action detection dataset. Each human bounding box is labelled with one pose-based action label and multiple (optional) interaction-based action labels. Moreover JRDB-Act comes with social group identification annotations conducive to the task of grouping individuals based on their interactions in the scene to infer their social activities (common activities in each social group).
Mental Healtharxiv.org

Counterfactual Graphs for Explainable Classification of Brain Networks

Training graph classifiers able to distinguish between healthy brains and dysfunctional ones, can help identifying substructures associated to specific cognitive phenotypes. However, the mere predictive power of the graph classifier is of limited interest to the neuroscientists, which have plenty of tools for the diagnosis of specific mental disorders. What matters is the interpretation of the model, as it can provide novel insights and new hypotheses.
Sciencearxiv.org

Predicting cognitive scores with graph neural networks through sample selection learning

Analyzing the relation between intelligence and neural activity is of the utmost importance in understanding the working principles of the human brain in health and disease. In existing literature, functional brain connectomes have been used successfully to predict cognitive measures such as intelligence quotient (IQ) scores in both healthy and disordered cohorts using machine learning models. However, existing methods resort to flattening the brain connectome (i.e., graph) through vectorization which overlooks its topological properties. To address this limitation and inspired from the emerging graph neural networks (GNNs), we design a novel regression GNN model (namely RegGNN) for predicting IQ scores from brain connectivity. On top of that, we introduce a novel, fully modular sample selection method to select the best samples to learn from for our target prediction task. However, since such deep learning architectures are computationally expensive to train, we further propose a \emph{learning-based sample selection} method that learns how to choose the training samples with the highest expected predictive power on unseen samples. For this, we capitalize on the fact that connectomes (i.e., their adjacency matrices) lie in the symmetric positive definite (SPD) matrix cone. Our results on full-scale and verbal IQ prediction outperforms comparison methods in autism spectrum disorder cohorts and achieves a competitive performance for neurotypical subjects using 3-fold cross-validation. Furthermore, we show that our sample selection approach generalizes to other learning-based methods, which shows its usefulness beyond our GNN architecture.
Sciencearxiv.org

Extracting Different Levels of Speech Information from EEG Using an LSTM-Based Model

Decoding the speech signal that a person is listening to from the human brain via electroencephalography (EEG) can help us understand how our auditory system works. Linear models have been used to reconstruct the EEG from speech or vice versa. Recently, Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) such as Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) based architectures have outperformed linear models in modeling the relation between EEG and speech. Before attempting to use these models in real-world applications such as hearing tests or (second) language comprehension assessment we need to know what level of speech information is being utilized by these models. In this study, we aim to analyze the performance of an LSTM-based model using different levels of speech features. The task of the model is to determine which of two given speech segments is matched with the recorded EEG. We used low- and high-level speech features including: envelope, mel spectrogram, voice activity, phoneme identity, and word embedding. Our results suggest that the model exploits information about silences, intensity, and broad phonetic classes from the EEG. Furthermore, the mel spectrogram, which contains all this information, yields the highest accuracy (84%) among all the features.
ScienceGenomeWeb

GWAS Reveals New Loci Linked to Brain White Matter Microstructure

NEW YORK – A team led by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has tracked down more than 150 parts of the genome that seem to influence the microstructure of white matter in the human brain, including loci that overlap with sites previously linked to brain diseases and other traits or conditions.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Precise manipulation of folate metabolism may pave way to broadly improve health during aging

Several different causes of aging have been discovered, but the question remains whether there are common underlying mechanisms that determine aging and lifespan. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging and the CECAD Cluster of Excellence in Aging research at the University Cologne have now come across folate metabolism in their search for such basic mechanisms. Its regulation underlies many known aging signaling pathways and leads to longevity. This may provide a new possibility to broadly improve human health during aging.