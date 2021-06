The annual miles-long yard sale is making its return to the Commonwealth on June 25th - 26th and we've got everything you need to know. It is no secret that I love a good bargain and that love goes much deeper than just saving a little cash. There is a thrill in it for me. The better the deal and the bigger the discount, the more excited I am to have it. Frankly, I don't like to pay full price for anything and I regularly visit yard sales and thrift stores.