Dr. Ralph, the creator of JointRestore Gummies, was used to playing with his daughter, and he enjoyed and cherished their special time together. However, one day, he was unable to play with her, and this broke her heart. The reason he was unable to play with her was that he suffered from knee pain. He tried taking painkillers but, but they only gave him temporary relief. He reached a point where he was thinking of giving up since nothing was working for him.