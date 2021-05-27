Cancel
Buying Cars

2015 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

Roanoke Times
 30 days ago

Big Horn trim. Nice. 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8HP70... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26Z BIG HORN, Trailer Hitch, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT.

roanoke.com
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2006 Blue Granite Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Blue Granite Metallic 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT1 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Ram 2500

Very Good Conditon. SLT trim. 4x4, Chrome Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Trailer Hitch, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RF... ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI VVT.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Bright White Clearcoat Dodge Dart

SXT trim. EPA 34 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Nice. Bluetooth, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, iPod/MP3 Input, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 PZEV M-AIR, Alloy Wheels, New Brakes, New Tires
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Black Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Nice. SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 4x4, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A5... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24F FREEDOM EDITI... BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP
Buying Carsmilitarynews.com

2021 Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2002 Oxford White Clearcoat Ford E-450SD

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2002 Ford E-450SD Standard RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Blue Candy Tinted Clearcoat Ford Focus

EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Great Shape. SE trim. Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, Flex Fuel, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTO... Alloy Wheels.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 White Knuckle Clearcoat Dodge Challenger

$1,000 below J.D. Power Retail! Very Nice, LOW MILES - 32,388! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-5

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 25965 miles below market average! 23/29 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota RAV4

Great Shape. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City!, $2,600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, PROTECTION PACKAGE, RADIO: PREM DISPLAY AUDIO W/NAV/ENTUN...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Granite Pearlcoat Dodge Journey

FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City!, $500 below J.D. Power Retail! Great Shape. Third Row Seat, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Wr Blue Pearl Subaru WRX STI

WRX STI trim. Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford EcoSport

Nice, GREAT MILES 24,537! EPA 29 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Silver Sky Metallic Toyota Highlander

Nice, ONLY 55,090 Miles! XLE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Serviced here.
RetailRoanoke Times

2019 Gun Metallic Nissan Frontier

Nice, GREAT MILES 21,495! $2,100 below J.D. Power Retail! iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Bluetooth, 4x4, Trailer Hitch, [A93] BED LINER/TRAILER HITCH PACKAGE... Aluminum Wheels
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Omaha Orange Clearcoat Jeep Renegade

PRICED TO MOVE $1,900 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Extra Clean, LOW MILES - 12,507! Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Quicksilver Metallic GMC Yukon XL

Very Good Conditon. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, NAV, SEATS, SECOND ROW CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS WITH LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING, 4x4, Quad Seats, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, SLT CHROME PACKAGE
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Cherry Red Tintcoat Chevrolet Tahoe

3rd Row Seat, Onboard Communications System, Running Boards, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8. LS trim, CHERRY RED TINTCOAT exterior and JET BLACK interior
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Triple Nickel Clearcoat Dodge Charger

Nice, ONLY 14,171 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, iPod/MP3 Input, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP5...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 White Diamond Pearl Honda Odyssey

All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!