It's Not a Dad Bod It's a Father Figure T-Shirt

It’s that time again, time for last-minute Father Day’s gifts — or if you’re the dad in question — making some strong hints as to easy things someone can get you this year, that require almost zero effort. And, if you’re a dad like me, there’s a good chance that you like t-shirts. You can never have too many funky t-shirts, but one unique way to go is with a t-shirt subscription. Geeky dads come in various forms and infinite combinations, but the Star Trek dad is a unique lifeform. We love Star Trek dads at Fatherly, and so, if you’ve got that kind of parental unit in your house, check out this deal.