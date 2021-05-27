It's Not a Dad Bod It's a Father Figure T-Shirt
The It's Not a Dad Bod It's a Father Figure T-shirt is the first T-shirt to bust through (beer belly first, of course) my firewall against cheesy, punny, novelty T-shirts since the IPA Lot When I Drink T-shirt I posted in July 2019. Almost 2 years since a silly graphic tee tickled my funny bone and warmed my heart enough to earn a post. And coincidentally, both IPA Lot and It's Not a Dad Bod, with its nod to the Busch logo, are great gifts for beer lovers.www.dudeiwantthat.com