Royal Ascot got under way on Tuesday with great races in prospect every day this week. Here is your guide to the second day of one of flat racing’s finest meetings. Competitive renewal of the Queen Mary, and a big field to go with it. The pace looks to be among the high draws, headed by TWILIGHT GLEAMING, whose trainer Wesley Ward enjoys an enviable record in this race, having won the Queen Mary four times and finished runner-up on a further three occasions since his first foray to the UK back in 2009. He brings over a strong-looking team of juveniles this year and, with Twilight Gleaming reportedly his strongest chance, she commands the upmost respect. Quick Suzy can give her the most to think about now dropped back to five furlongs and rates a solid each-way chance.