Here’s a look at our picks for Friday at Churchill Downs:. 1st: 5-4/2/6-1…Poirier (5) drops from the $30,000 price point all the way to the bargain bin here for a barn that has won with only 1 of 20 starters this meet. Chilly. A bit chilly. But the trainer does win with .13% when dropping this much at once and with .17% in the claiming ranks overall. Going from the sprint to a route, the barn wins with .10%. Ran his best race over the grass going 11/16-miles. Should appreciate the extra ground, and does have a second and two thirds in 5 trips over a fast dirt surface. Vunerable favorite, but still the favorite. Spread in the horizontals, for me. Mr. Peterkin (4) was claimed last time out for the $10,000 and will race for a new barn operation for the first time. Trainer does not have a start this year. This one ran a very nice 2nd at Oaklawn Park on April 18 against much tougher. In two previous tries here, has two thirds — but facing much deeper waters then. One to beat and my pick. I bet the 4 — take note — to win/place/show and then box the top 2 in the exactas. I will key the 5-4 over/under the rest of the numbers in two smaller units. More with the 2.