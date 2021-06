Tonight on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee in hour number one, they tackle the big news of the day regarding Rinus VeeKey’s cycling accident that took place earlier in the day, Curt identifies who he thought were winners this weekend (outside of Marcus Ericsson and Pato O’Ward), and discuss what they took away from the first race in Detroit. In hour number two, Curt and Kevin spend some time previewing the Road America race this weekend, updates you on what happened to Felix Rosenqvist and Will Power’s cars in Race One, and pay tribute to Bryan Clauson with today being what would have been his thirty-second birthday.