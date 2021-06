(Acclimate headlines the field for Saturday’s G3 San Juan Capistrano Stakes / Photo Courtesy of Santa Anita) Fresh of a big second at a mile and one quarter on turf, trainer Phil D’Amato’s Acclimate heads a field of six three year olds and up going a mile and three quarters on turf in Saturday’s Grade III, $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes at Santa Anita. A traditional closing day feature for decades, the iconic San Juan will be run for the 81st time on the penultimate day of Santa Anita’s 78-day Winter/Spring Meeting and will feature a traditional hillside turf start.