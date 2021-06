WENATCHEE — West Valley came from seven down in the fourth quarter to beat Wenatchee 55-52 for its 23rd consecutive Big 9 regular season win. Logan Kinloch led the Rams with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Jackson Cluff scored 17 points. Those two combined for 16 of 18 points in the fourth quarter for West Valley, which will travel to Sunnyside on Tuesday.