When a freshman comes into a state-ranked program, it is not always smooth sailing. It might take a little time to gel with team mates, and there could also be a lot of innings spent watching the upperclassmen in the lineup. For Emma Marchese at Notre Dame, along with a handful of other classmates, that was definitely true. But Marchese and the 2024s have also proved over the course of the season that they are ready to roll, and help this program climb to the top of the area and state mountain.