How to Protect Your Personally Identifiable Information Online

If someone steals your phone number, they become you. “Port out scams” are huge for the entire telco industry in which a criminal impersonates you and moves your current phone number to another cellular carrier (Via phone scamming or social engineering in general). This process is known as “porting” and is intended to allow you to keep your phone number when you switch to a new cellular carrier. Any text messages and calls to your phone number are then sent to their phone instead of yours.