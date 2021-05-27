Editorial: UW Health nurses should be able to collectively bargain for themselves and their patients

Controversial plans to collect and share patients’ NHS data have been delayed as ministers seek to reassure the public over its ramifications.Health bosses believe the information will save lives by helping to develop cures for serious illnesses.But experts had warned patients were being kept in the dark about the use of the data on treatments, referrals and appointments stretching back 10 years, and called for the scheme to be paused.Now ministers have announced that it will be delayed to allow time to talk to patients and doctors and “ensure the data is accessed securely”.The collected data is anonymised, to protect the identities of...