City Council Meeting Agenda Available - June 1, 2021 6:00 pm Regular

The Lawton, Fort Sill local elections for City Mayor and City Council Wards 1 and 2 will be taking place a little later this year on Tuesday, September 14th (09-14-21). In order to vote in the upcoming election you'll have to be registered to vote by the Friday, August 20th (08-20-21) deadline or you'll have to sit this one out. Make sure you're registered to vote and know which polling station you need to report to. But, what if you're wanting to run for office? Well the City of Lawton just posted a video that answers a lot of the questions you may have about becoming an elected public official and the steps you'll need to take to get there.