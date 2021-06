The long-awaited Friends reunion did not disappoint. Watched by an estimated 29 percent of U.S. streaming households, the homecoming special revisited some of the sitcom’s most memorable episodes and offered a look at some behind-the-scenes footage from 25 years ago. It was the perfect throwback, serving up nostalgic style, sparking conversations about ‘90s pop culture, and reigniting the fandom. But if there is one thing we weren’t expecting to see as a result of the reunion, it’s the return of The Rachel haircut.