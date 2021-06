(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Actors' Salaries Covered by Fund Created by Ian McKellen on Stage. Here's another reason to adore stage and screen legend Ian McKellen. The actor along with Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and director Sean Mathias have partnered with the National Theatre and Amazon Prime Video to broadcast and distribute his solo show Ian McKellen on Stage in both the U.K. and Ireland. Profits from licensing the broadcast will combine with remaining profits from the West End run of the show and create a new fund to support emerging producers and artists. McKellen devised his solo show to celebrate his 80th birthday year, earning £3 million for over 80 U.K. theaters. Through proceeds of its extended run at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre, further fundraising and the broadcast distribution of the show, the total money raised for the theater industry is now over £5 million. Distributed via ATG Productions, multiple funding rounds will offer grants of up to £25,000 to pay actors’ wages for both new plays and revivals across U.K. theaters, as long as they employ six or more actors and include a recent graduate from a theater training school. Further information including eligibility and how to apply can be found here.