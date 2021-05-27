Cancel
Petoskey, MI

Sustainable Development Goals: A local approach

Petoskey News-Review
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever heard of the Sustainable Development Goals? If you haven’t, they are worth looking into. The United Nations developed 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of its 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which were adopted by all UN member states in 2015. The SDGs provide a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future, and serve as an urgent call to action for all countries — developed and developing — in a global partnership.

City
Petoskey, MI
#Global Goals#The United Nations
United Nations
AsiaUnited Nations Development Program

UNDP and Ncell partner for sustainable development in Nepal

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Ncell Axiata Limited entered into a partnership to promote sustainable development solutions, including through promotion of cycling for healthy lives and cities in Nepal. UNDP Resident Representative Ayshanie Medagangoda Labe and Ncell CEO Andy Chong signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) virtually to this effect on June 4.
Religionla-croix.com

Can religion assist sustainable ecological development?

On WED this year 2021, the UN will be launching a campaign to initiate the Decade for Ecosystem Restoration. — Let's begin by asking two questions: first, what in fact is an eco-system? Second, how does this plan fit in with the "Sustainable Development Goals" (SDGs), established in 2015, for the planetary environment?
Politicsmvariety.com

Public meetings to discuss Draft Comprehensive Sustainable Development Plan

(OPD) — The Office of Planning and Development under the CNMI Office of the Governor, in coordination with our Planning and Development Advisory Council has published the Draft Comprehensive Sustainable Development Plan for public review and comment. The CSDP is a strategic plan that aims to provide a roadmap to guide sustainable growth and investment priorities in the CNMI for the next ten-year planning horizon.
AgricultureRainforest Alliance

New Approach to Palm Sustainability: Phasing Out of Palm Certification in the 2020 Program

Eleven years ago, the Rainforest Alliance launched a certification program in palm oil. Since then, the uptake has remained limited to a handful of certified operations, which often also hold other voluntary certifications. With the coming into force of the 2020 Rainforest Alliance Sustainable Agriculture Standard, and after consultation with farm certificate holders and major market partners, we realized that transitioning palm certification would require significant investment for both farm and supply chain actors, and that the return would be limited for them in terms of impact and market reach.
Entertainmentunesco.org

Artists from Costa Rica strengthen their knowledge on the linkages between Culture and the Sustainable Development Goals

UNESCO collaborated with the National University of Costa Rica to hold a virtual training conference for artists on the relationship between culture and sustainable development. The activity focused on explaining the link between the various areas of culture and the Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDGs) and, above all, on the multiple contributions that creativity and the arts make to achieving these goals.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

5 ways to align debt with climate and development goals

This year's G7 meeting will focus on the global post-pandemic recovery, with a renewed focus on climate action. But climate vulnerable countries have high levels of debt burden – making a sustainable recovery even harder. We outline five ways investing in nature could help to solve the international debt crisis.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Blooming Drylands: A Practical Approach for Context-Dependent Economic, Social and Environmentally Sustainable Transformations

This policy brief seeks to inform decision-makers of nine transformational actions to sustain dryland production systems under the impact of climate change. It highlights the relevance of the local context for interventions and the importance of traditional and tested adaptive agrosilvopastoral strategies for building resilience. In addition, it emphasizes the potential for scaling up and using complementary technologies over wider areas, as well as the roles of both women and men in maintaining, creating and restoring dryland sustainable landscapes.
Energy Industrynatureworldnews.com

PosiGen CEO Thomas Neyhart's Comprehensive Approach to Sustainability

PosiGen was founded in 2011 by Thomas Neyhart. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, many families wanted to rebuild their homes with efficient, green, and renewable solar energy. However, in most cases, only higher-income households were able to afford the solar options available at the time. Few - if any - cost-effective solutions were available to low-to-middle-income families, many of whom bore the brunt of Katrina's losses and were disproportionately affected by the disaster. PosiGen CEO, Thomas Neyhart realized that with smart, community-focused solutions tailored to the needs of specific client bases, he could deliver safe, clean, cost-effective, and renewable solar energy to the families who needed it most. He could also take things a step further by providing those families with access to credit lines, job opportunities, training, and coaching to help them gain financial independence.
Industrygloballandscapesforum.org

The Bio-Hub: A New and Integrated Approach to Local Sawmills

Presented by Klas Bengtsson of the Eco-Innovation Foundation during SLU’s session “The Wood Solution: The key to Driving Large-Scale Forest Restoration at GLF Africa 2021“. Author: Eco-Innovation Foundation. Publisher: Eco-Innovation Foundation. Language: English. Year: 2021. Keyword(s): bioeconomy, business, community enterprises, forests, livelihoods, local communities, local entrepreneurship, market-led restoration, sawmills, timber,...
Environmenttheclevelandamerican.com

Cubambiente 2021: science and awareness for environmental sustainability ›Science› Granma

From July 5 to 9, 2021, the XIII International Convention on Environment and Development will take place, where cooperation between countries, the exchange of experiences and sustainable practices and the transfer of knowledge, as well as sustained and inclusive economic growth, will be promoted. participatory social development, protection of the environment and the dignity of the human being.
Businessconceptcarz.com

Mobilize accelerates its development for sustainable and responsible mobility

•Aims to work with all parties involved in mobility to improve the quality of life for all. •Innovative mobility brand unveils the DUO, BENTO, HIPPO names for its future vehicles for car-sharing and last-mile delivery services. •Mobilize launches new partnerships to support territories in their energy transition. •New partnership with...
HealthWorld Health Organization

Approaches to sustained control of neglected tropical diseases need to evolve and adapt

Approaches to ensure sustainable neglected tropical disease (NTD) programmes should be devised and prioritized to achieve the 2030 road map targets and end the neglect that these diseases of poverty inflict on more than one billion people worldwide. While the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted health structures, it has taught...
WorldAsbarez News

UN Sustainable Development Partnership May Yield $230 Million for Armenia

Armenia and the United Nations this week signed a sustainable development partnership agreement, which may yield $230 million for Armenia through various UN agencies. The document is said to define the efforts all UN institutions in Armenia for the next five years. The agreement, developed on the basis of national...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Living Sustainably: Carts will help Holland reach recycling goals

HOLLAND — Waste is one of the single biggest challenges to civilization. When China stopped importing plastic waste into its country, plastic waste started piling up domestically in the United States. Cascade Engineering, a triple bottom line company, saw this challenge and decided to take action and find a use...
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

Preserving Forests is Key to Armenia’s Climate Goals and Economic Sustainability

Armenia is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the Europe and Central Asia region. The country faces significant climate-induced risks, particularly increased frequency of extreme weather events and their aftereffects – droughts, flooding, landslides, and wildfires. Such natural disasters destroy livelihoods and further curtail the country’s already limited capacity...
Agriculturewattagnet.com

Zoetis highlights ESG goals in 2020 sustainability report

Company also announced a new Foundation dedicated to advancing opportunities for farmers and veterinarians. Zoetis shared a renewed commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics in the company’s 2020 Sustainability Report. ESG represents a shift from corporate social responsibility to a business strategy based on long-term financial relevance. Besides...
Industryblooloop.com

Red Sea Project developer shares sustainability report

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has unveiled its first sustainability report, detailing its innovative approach to sustainable development at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project. The report, titled ‘Laying the Foundation for a Sustainable Destination’, contains more about TRSDC’s environmental commitments, including a pledge to deliver a 30 percent net...