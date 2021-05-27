Sustainable Development Goals: A local approach
Have you ever heard of the Sustainable Development Goals? If you haven’t, they are worth looking into. The United Nations developed 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of its 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which were adopted by all UN member states in 2015. The SDGs provide a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future, and serve as an urgent call to action for all countries — developed and developing — in a global partnership.www.petoskeynews.com