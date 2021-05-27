Cancel
Buds from the garden

By Cynthia Tinapple
polymerclaydaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a fruitful week for Ontario’s Seanna Bettencourt (thepolymergarden) as she launches into week 2 of a 33-week challenge. She devoted this week to improve the process. Seanna’s cane-slice petals gently cup the buds. First came the design and petal making. Assembling was too fiddly and intensive for production....

polymerclaydaily.com
GardeningEntrepreneur

Urban Gardening: Transforming Our Cities from Grey To Green

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. If we ask you to imagine a rural field, you would most probably think of a lush green area covered with crops or trees or probably even add some birds hovering in the sky or enjoying the fruits from the farms. But when we ask you to do the same for an urban area, this picture on the contrary would change into a cemented one. Tall buildings and concrete roads would cover up most of your line of sight. See this transition from rural to urban? While we have little or no control over the concretization of these large buildings over the lands, we can, however, contribute in a significant way to making the areas greener just by adopting some simple practices.
Ellis County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

From the Ellis Co. Master Gardeners: June garden calendar

Kansashealthyyards.org recommends the completion of these tasks in June. Summer brings the lazy, hazy days. With the spring cleanup and planting done, June is a time for simple maintenance and enjoyment of the lawn and landscape. Vegetables and Fruits. • Renovate June bearing strawberry beds. • Fertilize strawberries and water...
Gardeningthisisfishers.com

National Garden Week: Advice from Gardening Experts

Ready to exercise your green thumb? National Garden Week is here!. From June 6 to 12, National Garden Week honors and appreciates all of the wonders that a garden can provide. From growing fresh fruits and vegetables to beautifying our community and neighborhoods, gardens are vital to keeping our city fresh and green.
Home & Gardennordot.app

Smart home gardens: The latest from dpa trends - lifestyle

Your smart lawnmower waits until the lawn is dry before mowing, while the sprinklers automatically go on early in the morning when less water evaporates. Modern smart home tech has been creeping outdoors, and while it's not for everyone, a high-tech garden that you can water remotely with your phone promises to be less maintenance than ever before.
Barton County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

‘Summer Wreaths’ is first Gifts from the Garden class

Kick off summer by taking a wreath-making class during the Kansas Wetlands Education Center’s “Gifts from the Garden” classes. “Summer Wreaths” is one of three monthly classes, focused on creative ways of combining plants and art. Participants must be age 16 and older. Class sizes are limited, with pre-registration required by calling KWEC’s toll-free number, 877-243-9268. All classes run from 2 to 4 p.m. There is a $10 fee to cover supply costs for each class, which must be prepaid by the registration date.
Totowa, NJbaristanet.com

From Walnut Street Eatin’ to a Garden of Eden: Discover La Serra Gardens

Where can you amble through lush, verdant grounds bursting with blossoms, unique and unusual varietals, and find a great selection of herbs, vegetables, and gorgeous potted plants for purchase? Take a short drive to La Serra Gardens. Montclair restaurateurs Lisa and Elio Suriano, had another passion – and a vision...
Gardeningloves143.com

Concrete house with Rooftop Organic garden

For anyone who wants to renovate an old house building or thinking of decorating a house. Loft style must be one of your choices.. It is a style that meets the needs of those who like bare, raw, cool, unique, decorative styles that are widely popular. Loft style decoration as well create novelty and make your home more charming. Loft style home decor is still the dream of many people because it’s very interesting and charming. So we’ll share ideas and inspiration for decorating your home.
Acton, MAWicked Local

How does your garden grow? June gardening tips from the Acton Garden Club

Editor's note: Judy Dembsey, master gardener and member of the Acton Garden Club, has put together some gardening tips for June to help your garden be a success. Do not drive or park on the lawn. Soil compaction by heavy equipment or foot traffic in the plant's root zone reduces the pore space for air in the soil. Percolation of moisture through the soil is disrupted so that the desirable air/moisture balance is not maintained. Roots die from a lack of oxygen.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento News & Review

Protecting Sacramento’s gardens from the relentless heat

This month will be a trial by heat for many Sacramento transplants. That goes for tomato seedlings as well as newcomers. So far, Sacramento has managed to stay under the 100-degree mark in 2021. But with the coming weeks we’re going to see some scorchers. Never mind that we’ve been comfortably in the low 80s, even 70s. High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be 20 degrees hotter than a week ago.
Toledo, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

Wondering what to do with the extra vegetables from your garden?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer may officially begin June 20 but the gardening season has already started. Growing your own fresh vegetables is great and having enough to share is even better. According to Bonnie Plants, while more households are gardening their own vegetables, food insecurity has more than doubled during...
Gardeningthepioneerwoman.com

How to Grow Roses From Cuttings to Plant in Your Garden

No garden is complete without roses. They make perfect spring flowers, will bloom throughout the summer, and still offer fall flowers. They're a must-have for any outdoor retreat! If you’ve fallen in love with certain types of roses, it’s natural to want to enjoy more blooms of the same variety. And you don’t have to be an expert rosarian—a person who cultivates roses—to learn how to grow roses from cuttings.
Gardeningnewslanes.com

Gardening weeds: FIVE dangerous weeds to eradicate from your green spaces

Gardening fans have ideal weather to curate their hobby right now, with glorious wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures clocking in above 25C. Forecasters don’t expect this to change, giving people a wide window to watch their summer plants blossom. But as they spend more and more time outside, they need to keep their eyes peeled for some shady figures in their Sun-soaked gardens.
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Gardening: Allow time for plants to recover from chilly weather

Haven’t planted your warm weather vegetables yet? Then you and I are the lucky ones!. This snap of chilly weather we had wasn’t good for the tender warm weather plants like tomatoes and peppers. Plants that were installed may need an extra week or two of good weather to recover. If they were frosted and look black, they are dead — start over. Basil is very sensitive to cold and will tolerate no frost. Potato plants and sweet corn generally recover nicely even if nipped by frost.
GardeningPosted by
Salon

Why the next big gardening trend is taking a cue from local biodiversity

Planting a tree and seeing it grow and thrive is one of the most long-lasting and fulfilling gardening experiences. I feel that way about the gingko in our front yard, but when it comes to wildlife value, a gingko is almost like having a plastic tree in your yard—it has zero value to the little critters that make nature work. A gingko attracts no caterpillars at all (which are essential for birds to raise their young), but a native oak, on the other hand, supports more than 550 species of caterpillars. According to Doug Tallamy, a professor of entomology and wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware and a leading voice in the movement to plant more natives, a single pair of chickadees needs 6,000 to 9,000 caterpillars to feed one clutch of young.
Gardeninglumberjocks.com

Birch Mushrooms

