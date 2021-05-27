Buds from the garden

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. If we ask you to imagine a rural field, you would most probably think of a lush green area covered with crops or trees or probably even add some birds hovering in the sky or enjoying the fruits from the farms. But when we ask you to do the same for an urban area, this picture on the contrary would change into a cemented one. Tall buildings and concrete roads would cover up most of your line of sight. See this transition from rural to urban? While we have little or no control over the concretization of these large buildings over the lands, we can, however, contribute in a significant way to making the areas greener just by adopting some simple practices.