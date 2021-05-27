Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Supercharged AdS${}_3$ Holography

By Sami Rawash, David Turton
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Given an asymptotically Anti-de Sitter supergravity solution, one can obtain a microscopic interpretation by identifying the corresponding state in the holographically dual conformal field theory. This is of particular importance for heavy pure states that are candidate black hole microstates. Expectation values of light operators in such heavy CFT states are encoded in the asymptotic expansion of the dual bulk configuration. In the D1-D5 system, large families of heavy pure CFT states have been proposed to be holographically dual to smooth horizonless supergravity solutions. We derive the precision holographic dictionary in a new sector of light operators that are superdescendants of scalar chiral primaries of dimension (1,1). These operators involve the action of the supercharges of the chiral algebra, and they play a central role in the proposed holographic description of recently-constructed supergravity solutions known as "supercharged superstrata". We resolve the mixing of single-trace and multi-trace operators in the CFT to identify the combinations that are dual to single-particle states in the bulk. We identify the corresponding gauge-invariant combinations of supergravity fields. We use this expanded dictionary to probe the proposed holographic description of supercharged superstrata, finding precise agreement between gravity and CFT.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holography#Rcb#Supercharged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Inverse Seesaw Model with a Modular $S^{}_4$ Symmetry: Lepton Flavor Mixing and Warm Dark Matter

In this paper, we present a systematic investigation on simple inverse seesaw models for neutrino masses and flavor mixing based on the modular $S^{}_4$ symmetry. Two right-handed neutrinos and three extra fermion singlets are introduced to account for light neutrino masses through the inverse seesaw mechanism, and to provide a keV-mass sterile neutrino as the candidate for warm dark matter in our Universe. Considering all possible modular forms with weights no larger than four, we obtain twelve models, among which we find one is in excellent agreement with the observed lepton mass spectra and flavor mixing. Moreover, we explore the allowed range of the sterile neutrino mass and mixing angles, by taking into account the direct search of $X$-ray line and the Lyman-$\alpha$ observations. The model predictions for neutrino mixing parameters and the dark matter abundance will be readily testable in future neutrino oscillation experiments and cosmological observations.
Sciencearxiv.org

Neutron diffraction of field-induced magnon condensation in the spin-dimerized antiferromagnet Sr$_{3}$Cr$_{2}$O$_{8}$

Alsu Gazizulina, Diana Lucia Quintero-Castro, Zhe Wang, Fabienne Duc, Frederic Bourdarot, Karel Prokes, Wolfgang Schmidt, Ramzy Daou, Sergei Zherlitsyn, Nazmul Islam, Nils Henrik Kolnes, Abhijit Bhat Kademane, Andreas Schilling, Bella Lake. In this work, we investigate the evolution and settling of magnon condensation in the spin-1/2 dimer system Sr$_{3}$Cr$_{2}$O$_{8}$ using...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Uncertainties in the $^{18}$F(p,$α$)^${15}$O reaction rate in classical novae

Context. Direct observation of gamma-ray emission from the decay of $^{18}$F ejected in classical nova outbursts remains a major focus of the nuclear astrophysics community. However, modeling the abundance of ejected $^{18}$F, and thus the predicted detectability distance of a gamma-ray signal near 511 keV emitted from these transient thermonuclear episodes, is hampered by significant uncertainties in our knowledge of the key $^{18}$F(p,$\alpha$) reaction rate. Aims. We analyze uncertainties in the most recent nuclear physics experimental results employed to calculate the $^{18}$F(p,$\alpha$) reaction rate. Our goal is to determine which uncertainties have the most profound influence on the predicted abundance of $^{18}$ ejected from novae, in order to guide future experimental works. Methods. We calculated a wide range of $^{18}$F(p,$\alpha$) reaction rates using R-Matrix formalism, allowing us to take into account all interference effects. Using a selection of 16 evenly-spaced rates over the full range, we performed 16 new hydrodynamic nova simulations. Results. We performed one of the most thorough theoretical studies of the impact of the $^{18}$F(p,$\alpha$) reaction in classical novae to date. The $^{18}$F(p,$\alpha$) rate remains highly uncertain at nova temperatures, resulting in a factor ~10 uncertainty in the predicted abundance of $^{18}$F ejected from nova explosions. We also found that the abundance of $^{18}$F may be strongly correlated with that of $^{19}$F. Conclusions. Despite numerous nuclear physics uncertainties affecting the $^{18}$F(p,$\alpha$) reaction rate, which are dominated by unknown interference signs between 1/2$^+$ and 3/2$^+$ resonances, future experimental work should focus on firmly and precisely determining the directly measurable quantum properties of the subthreshold states in the compound nucleus $^{19}$Ne near 6.13 and 6.29 MeV.
Sciencearxiv.org

An anisotropic inverse mean curvature flow for spacelike graphic hypersurfaces with boundary in Lorentz-Minkowski space $\mathbb{R}^{n+1}_{1}$

In this paper, we consider the evolution of spacelike graphic hypersurfaces defined over a convex piece of hyperbolic plane $\mathscr{H}^{n}(1)$, of center at origin and radius $1$, in the $(n+1)$-dimensional Lorentz-Minkowski space $\mathbb{R}^{n+1}_{1}$ along an anisotropic inverse mean curvature flow with the vanishing Neumann boundary condition, and prove that this flow exists for all the time. Moreover, we can show that, after suitable rescaling, the evolving spacelike graphic hypersurfaces converge smoothly to a piece of hyperbolic plane of center at origin and prescribed radius, which actually corresponds to a constant function defined over the piece of $\mathscr{H}^{n} (1)$, as time tends to infinity. Clearly, this conclusion is an extension of our previous work [2].
Astronomyarxiv.org

Cosmic expansion parametrization: Implication for curvature and $\text{H}_{0}$ tension

We propose an analytical parametrization of the comoving distance and Hubble parameter to study the cosmic expansion history beyond the vanilla $\Lambda$CDM model. The parametrization is generalized enough to include the contribution of spatial curvature and to capture the higher redshift behaviors. With this parameterization, we study the late time cosmic behavior and put constraints on the cosmological parameters like present values of Hubble parameter ($H_{0}$), matter energy density parameter ($\Omega_{m0}$), spatial curvature energy density parameter ($\Omega_{k0}$) and baryonic matter energy density parameter ($\Omega_{b0}$) using different combinations data like CMB (Cosmic microwave background), BAO (baryon acoustic oscillation), and SN (Pantheon sample for type Ia supernovae). We also rigorously study the Hubble tension in the framework of late time modification from the standard $\Lambda$CDM model. We find that the late time modification of the cosmic expansion can solve the Hubble tension between CMB $\&$ SHOES (local distance ladder observation for $H_{0}$), between CMB+BAO $\&$ SHOES and between CMB+SN $\&$ SHOES, but the late time modification can not solve the Hubble tension between CMB+BAO+SN and SHOES. That means CMB, BAO, and SN data combined put strong enough constraints on $H_{0}$ (even with varying $\Omega_{k0}$) and on other background cosmological parameters so that the addition of $H_{0}$ prior from SHOES (or from similar other local distance observations) can not significantly pull the $H_{0}$ value towards the corresponding SHOES value.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Using the Swing Lemma and $\mathcal{C}_1$-diagrams for congruences of planar semimodular lattices

A planar semimodular lattice $K$ is \emph{slim} if $\mathsf{M}_{3}$ is not a sublattice of~$K$. In a recent paper, G. Czédli found four new properties of congruence lattices of slim, planar, semimodular lattices, including the \emph{No Child Property}: \emph{Let~$\mathcal{P}$ be the ordered set of join-irreducible congruences of $K$. Let $x,y,z \in \mathcal{P}$ and let $z$ be a~maximal element of $\mathcal{P}$. If $x \neq y$ and $x, y \prec z$ in $\mathcal{P}$, then there is no element $u$ of $\mathcal{P}$ such that $u \prec x, y$ in $\mathcal{P}$.}
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Gromov-Hausdorff distance between filtered $A_{\infty}$ categories 1: Lagrangian Floer theory

In this paper we introduce and study a distance, Gromov-Hausdorff distance, which measures how two filtered A $A_{\infty}$ categories are far away each other. In symplectic geometry the author associated a filtered$A_{\infty}$ category, Fukaya category, to a finite set of Lagrangian submanifolds. The Gromov-Hausdorff distance then gives a new invariant of a finite set of Lagrangian submanifolds. One can estimate it by the Hofer distance of Hamiltonian diffeomorphisms needed to send one Lagrangain submanifold to the other. A motivation to introduce Gromov-Hausdorff distance is to obtain a certain completion of Fukaya category. If we have a sequence of sets of Lagrangian submanifolds, which is a Cauchy sequence in the sense of Hofer metric, then the associated filtered A infinity categories also form a Cauchy sequence in Gromov-Hausdorff distance. In this paper we develop a theory to obtain an inductive limit of such a sequence of filtered $A_{\infty}$ categories. In other words, we give an affirmative answer to [Fu5] Conjecture 15.34.
Physicsarxiv.org

Optical read-out of the Néel vector in metallic antiferromagnet Mn$_{2}$Au

Vladimir Grigorev, Mariia Filianina, Stanislav Yu. Bodnar, Sergei Sobolev, Nilabha Bhattacharjee, Satya Bommanaboyena, Yaryna Lytvynenko, Yurii Skourski, Dirk Fuchs, Mathias Kläui, Martin Jourdan, Jure Demsar. Metallic antiferromagnets with broken inversion symmetry on the two sublattices, strong spin-orbit coupling and high Néel temperatures offer new opportunities for applications in spintronics. Especially...
Sciencearxiv.org

The weak decays of $Ξ^{(')}_{c}\toΞ$ in the light-front quark model

Without contamination from the final state interactions, the calculation of the branching ratios of semileptonic decays $\Xi^{(')}_{c}\to\Xi+e^+\nu_e$ may provide us more information about the inner structure of charmed baryons. Moreover, by studying those processes, one can better determine the form factors of $\Xi_c\to\Xi$ which can be further applied to relevant estimates. In this work, we use the light-front quark model to carry out the computations where the three-body vertex functions for $\Xi_c$ and $\Xi$ are employed. To fit the new data of the Belle II, we re-adjust the model parameters and obtain $\beta_{s[sq]}=1.07$ GeV which is 2.9 times larger than $\beta_{s\bar s}=0.366$ GeV. This value may imply that the $ss$ pair in $\Xi$ constitutes a more compact subsystem. Furthermore, we also investigate the non-leptonic decays of $\Xi^{(')}_c\to \Xi$ which will be experimentally measured soon, so our model would be tested by consistency with the new data.
Sciencearxiv.org

Non-Perturbative Heterotic Duals of M-Theory on $G_{2}$ Orbifolds

By fibering the duality between the $E_{8}\times E_{8}$ heterotic string on $T^{3}$ and M-theory on K3, we study heterotic duals of M-theory compactified on $G_{2}$ orbifolds of the form $T^{7}/\mathbb{Z}_{2}^{3}$. While the heterotic compactification space is straightforward, the description of the gauge bundle is subtle, involving the physics of point-like instantons on orbifold singularities. By comparing the gauge groups of the dual theories, we deduce behavior of a "half-$G_{2}$" limit, which is the M-theory analog of the stable degeneration limit of F-theory. The heterotic backgrounds exhibit point-like instantons that are localized on pairs of orbifold loci, similar to the "gauge-locking" phenomenon seen in Hořava-Witten compactifications. In this way, the geometry of the $G_{2}$ orbifold is translated to bundle data in the heterotic background. While the instanton configuration looks surprising from the perspective of the $E_{8}\times E_{8}$ heterotic string, it may be understood as T-dual $\text{Spin}(32)/\mathbb{Z}_{2}$ instantons along with winding shifts originating in a dual Type I compactification.
Sciencearxiv.org

Out-of-plane Seebeck coefficient of the cuprate La$_{1.6-x}$Nd$_{0.4}$Sr$_{x}$CuO$_4$ across the pseudogap critical point: particle-hole asymmetry and Fermi surface transformation

A. Gourgout, G. Grissonnanche, F. Laliberté, A. Ataei, L. Chen, S. Verret, J.-S. Zhou, J. Mravlje, A. Georges, N. Doiron-Leyraud, L. Taillefer. We report measurements of the Seebeck effect in both the $ab$ plane ($S_{\rm a}$) and along the $c$ axis ($S_{\rm c}$) of the cuprate superconductor La$_{1.6-x}$Nd$_{0.4}$Sr$_{x}$CuO$_4$ (Nd-LSCO), performed in magnetic fields large enough to suppress superconductivity down to low temperature. We use the Seebeck coefficient as a probe of the particle-hole asymmetry of the electronic structure across the pseudogap critical doping $p^{\star} = 0.23$. Outside the pseudogap phase, at $p = 0.24 > p^{\star}$, we observe a positive and essentially isotropic Seebeck coefficient as $T \rightarrow 0$. That $S > 0$ at $p = 0.24$ is at odds with expectations given the electronic band structure of Nd-LSCO above $p^{\star}$ and its known electron-like Fermi surface. We can reconcile this observation by invoking an energy-dependent scattering rate with a particle-hole asymmetry, possibly rooted in the non-Fermi liquid nature of cuprates just above $p^{\star}$. Inside the pseudogap phase, for $ p < p^{\star}$, $S_{\rm a}$ is seen to rise at low temperature as previously reported, consistent with the drop in carrier density $n$ from $n \simeq 1 + p$ to $n \simeq p$ across $p^{\star}$ as inferred from other transport properties. In stark contrast, $S_{\rm c}$ at low temperature becomes negative below $p^{\star}$, a novel signature of the pseudogap phase. The sudden drop in $S_{\rm c}$ reveals a change in the electronic structure of Nd-LSCO upon crossing $p^{\star}$. We can exclude a profound change of the scattering across $p^{\star}$ and conclude that the change in the out-of-plane Seebeck coefficient originates from a transformation of the Fermi surface.
Sciencearxiv.org

Spin pumping and inverse spin Hall effect in CoFeB/C$_{60}$ bilayers

Purbasha Sharangi (1), Braj Bhusan Singh (1), Sagarika Nayak (1), Subhankar Bedanta (1,2) ((1) Laboratory for Nanomagnetism and Magnetic Materials (LNMM), School of Physical Sciences, National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), HBNI, India (2) Center for Interdisciplinary Sciences (CIS), National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), HBNI, India)
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Dynamical Spin Chains in 4D $\mathcal{N}=2$ SCFTs

This is the first in a series of papers devoted to the study of spin chains capturing the spectral problem of 4d $\mathcal{N}=2$ SCFTs in the planar limit. At one loop and in the quantum plane limit, we discover a quasi-Hopf symmetry algebra, defined by the $R$-matrix read off from the superpotential. This implies that when orbifolding the $\mathcal{N}=4$ symmetry algebra down to the $\mathcal{N}=2$ one and then marginaly deforming, the broken generators are not lost, but get upgraded to quantum generators. Importantly, we demonstrate that these chains are dynamical, in the sense that their Hamiltonian depends on a parameter which is dynamically determined along the chain. At one loop we map the holomorphic SU(3) scalar sector to a dynamical 15-vertex model, which corresponds to an RSOS model, whose adjacency graph can be read off from the gauge theory quiver/brane tiling. One scalar SU(2) sub-sector is described by an alternating nearest-neighbour Hamiltonian, while another choice of SU(2) sub-sector leads to a dynamical dilute Temperley-Lieb model. These sectors have a common vacuum state, around which the magnon dispersion relations are naturally uniformised by elliptic functions. Concretely, for the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ quiver theory we study these dynamical chains by solving the one- and two-magnon problems with the coordinate Bethe ansatz approach. We confirm our analytic results by numerical comparison with the explicit diagonalisation of the Hamiltonian for short closed chains.
Sciencearxiv.org

Evidence against the wobbling nature of low-spin bands in $^{135}$Pr

B. F. Lv, C. M. Petrache, E. A. Lawrie, S. Guo, A. Astier, E. Dupont, K. K. Zheng, H. J. Ong, J. G. Wang, X. H. Zhou, Z. Y. Sun, P. Greenlees, H. Badran, T. Calverley, D. M. Cox, T. Grahn, J. Hilton, R. Julin, S. Juutinen, J. Konki, J. Pakarinen, P. Papadakis, J. Partanen, P. Rahkila, P. Ruotsalainen, M. Sandzelius, J. Saren, C. Scholey, J. Sorri, S. Stolze, J. Uusitalo, B. Cederwall, A. Ertoprak, H. Liu, I. Kuti, J. Timar, A. Tucholski, J. Srebrny, C. Andreoiu.
Sciencearxiv.org

$\it{CosmoPower} \,$: emulating cosmological power spectra for accelerated Bayesian inference from next-generation surveys

We present $\it{CosmoPower}$, a suite of neural cosmological power spectrum emulators providing orders-of-magnitude acceleration for parameter estimation from two-point statistics analyses of Large-Scale Structure (LSS) and Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) surveys. The emulators replace the computation of matter and CMB power spectra from Boltzmann codes; thus, they do not need to be re-trained for different choices of astrophysical nuisance parameters or redshift distributions. The matter power spectrum emulation error is less than $0.4\%$ in the wavenumber range $k \in [10^{-5}, 10] \, \mathrm{Mpc}^{-1}$, for redshift $z \in [0, 5]$. $\it{CosmoPower}$ emulates CMB temperature, polarisation and lensing potential power spectra in the $5\sigma$ region of parameter space around the $\it{Planck}$ best fit values with an error $\lesssim 20\%$ of the expected shot noise for the forthcoming Simons Observatory. $\it{CosmoPower}$ is showcased on a joint cosmic shear and galaxy clustering analysis from the Kilo-Degree Survey, as well as on a Stage IV $\it{Euclid}$-like simulated cosmic shear analysis. For the CMB case, $\it{CosmoPower}$ is tested on a $\it{Planck}$ 2018 CMB temperature and polarisation analysis. The emulators always recover the fiducial cosmological constraints with differences in the posteriors smaller than sampling noise, while providing a speed-up factor up to $O(10^4)$ to the complete inference pipeline. This acceleration allows posterior distributions to be recovered in just a few seconds, as we demonstrate in the $\it{Planck}$ likelihood case. $\it{CosmoPower}$ is written entirely in Python, can be interfaced with all commonly used cosmological samplers and is publicly available this https URL .
Physicsarxiv.org

Single-layer T'-type nickelates: Ni$^{1+}$ is Ni$^{1+}$

The discovery of superconductivity in the infinite-layer nickelates has opened new perspectives in the context of quantum materials. We analyze, via first-principles calculations, the electronic properties of La$_2$NiO$_3$F -- the first single-layer T'-type nickelate -- and compare these properties with those of related nickelates and isostructural cuprates. We find that La$_2$NiO$_3$F is essentially a single-band system with a Fermi surface dominated by the Ni-3$d_{x^2-y^2}$ states with an exceptional 2D character. In addition, the hopping ratio is similar to that of the highest $T_c$ cuprates and there is a remarkable $e_g$ splitting together with a charge transfer energy of 3.6~eV. According to these descriptors, along with a comparison to Nd$_2$CuO$_4$, we thus indicate single-layer T'-type nickelates of this class as very promising analogs of cuprate-like physics while keeping distinct Ni$^{1+}$ features.
Sciencearxiv.org

On the Feasibility of Bell Inequality Violation at ATLAS Experiment with Flavor Entanglement of $B^{0}\bar{B}^{0}$ Pairs from $pp$ Collisions

We examine the feasibility of the Bell test (i.e., detecting a violation of the Bell inequality) with the ATLAS detector in Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN through the flavor entanglement between the B mesons. After addressing the possible issues that arise associated with the experiment and how they may be treated based on an analogy with conventional Bell tests, we show in our simulation study that under realistic conditions (expected from the LHC Run 3 operation) the Bell test is feasible under mild assumptions. The definitive factor for this promising result lies primarily in the fact that the ATLAS detector is capable of measuring the decay times of the B mesons independently, which was not available in the previous experiment with the Belle detector at KEK. This result suggests the possibility of the Bell test in much higher energy domains and may open up a new arena for experimental studies of quantum foundations.
Physicsarxiv.org

Superconductivity and Quantum Oscillations in Single Crystals of the Compensated Semimetal CaSb$_{2}$

Bulk superconductivity in a topological semimetal is a first step towards realizing topological superconductors, which can host Majorana fermions allowing us to achieve quantum computing. Here, we report superconductivity and compensation of electrons and holes in single crystals of the nodal-line semimetal CaSb$_2$. We characterize the superconducting state and find that Cooper pairs have moderate-weak coupling, and the superconducting transition in specific heat down to 0.22 K deviates from that of a BCS superconductor. The non-saturating magnetoresistance and electron-hole compensation at low temperature are consistent with density functional theory (DFT) calculations showing nodal-line features. Furthermore, we observe de Haas-van Alphen (dHvA) oscillations consistent with a small Fermi surface in the semimetallic state of CaSb$_2$. Our DFT calculations show that the two electron bands crossing the Fermi level are associated with Sb1 zig-zag chains, while the hole band is associated with Sb2 zig-zag chains. The Sb1 zig-zag chains form a distorted square net, which may relate the $M$Sb$_2$ family to the well known $M$SbTe square net semimetals. Realization of superconductivity and a compensated semimetal state in single crystals of CaSb$_2$ establishes the diantimonide family as a candidate class of materials for achieving topological superconductivity.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Spectral dimensions of Kre\uın-Feller operators and $L^{q}$-spectra

We study the spectral dimensions and spectral asymptotics of Kre\uın-Feller operators for arbitrary finite Borel measures on $\left(0,1\right).$ Connections between the spectral dimension, the $L^{q}$-spectrum, the partition entropy and the optimised coarse multifractal dimension are established. In particular, we show that the upper spectral dimension always corresponds to the fixed point of the $L^{q}$-spectrum of the corresponding measure. Natural bounds reveal intrinsic connections to the Minkowski dimension of the support of the associated Borel measure. Further, we give a sufficient condition on the $L^{q}$-spectrum to guarantee the existence of the spectral dimension. As an application, we confirm the existence of the spectral dimension of self-conformal measures with and without overlap as well as of certain measures of pure point type. We construct a simple example for which the spectral dimension does not exist and determine explicitly its upper and lower spectral dimension.