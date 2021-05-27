Supercharged AdS${}_3$ Holography
Given an asymptotically Anti-de Sitter supergravity solution, one can obtain a microscopic interpretation by identifying the corresponding state in the holographically dual conformal field theory. This is of particular importance for heavy pure states that are candidate black hole microstates. Expectation values of light operators in such heavy CFT states are encoded in the asymptotic expansion of the dual bulk configuration. In the D1-D5 system, large families of heavy pure CFT states have been proposed to be holographically dual to smooth horizonless supergravity solutions. We derive the precision holographic dictionary in a new sector of light operators that are superdescendants of scalar chiral primaries of dimension (1,1). These operators involve the action of the supercharges of the chiral algebra, and they play a central role in the proposed holographic description of recently-constructed supergravity solutions known as "supercharged superstrata". We resolve the mixing of single-trace and multi-trace operators in the CFT to identify the combinations that are dual to single-particle states in the bulk. We identify the corresponding gauge-invariant combinations of supergravity fields. We use this expanded dictionary to probe the proposed holographic description of supercharged superstrata, finding precise agreement between gravity and CFT.arxiv.org