Gravitational radiation from binary systems in massive graviton theories

We study the structure of the scattering amplitudes of the Kaluza-Klein (KK) gravitons and the gravitational KK Goldstone bosons with compactified fifth dimension. We analyze the geometric Higgs mechanism for mass-generation of KK gravitons under compactification with a general $R_{\xi}$ gauge-fixing, which is free from vDVZ discontinuity. With these, we formulate the Gravitational Equivalence Theorem (GET) to connect the scattering amplitudes of longitudinally polarized KK gravitons (with helicity-zero) to that of the corresponding gravitational KK Goldstone bosons, which is a manifestation of the geometric Higgs mechanism at the $S$-matrix level. We present a direct computation of the gravitational KK Goldstone boson scattering amplitudes at tree-level which equal the corresponding longitudinal KK gravton amplitudes in the high energy limit. We further use the doubel-copy method with color-kinematics duality to reconstruct, under the high energy expansion, the scattering amplitudes of spin-2 KK gravitons and of their KK Goldstone bosons from the scattering amplitudes of spin-1 KK gauge bosons and their KK Goldstone bosons in the compactified 5d Yang-Mills (YM) theories. From these, we reconstruct the GET of the KK longitudinal graviton (KK Goldstone) scattering amplitudes in the 5d General Relativity (GR) from the KK longitudinal gauge boson (KK Goldstone) scattering amplitudes in the 5d YM theories. Using the GET and the double-copy reconstruction, we provide a theoretical mechanism showing that the sum of all the energy-power terms [up to $O(E^{10})$] in the high-energy longitudinal KK graviton scattering amplitudes must cancel down to $O(E^{2})$ as enforced by matching the energy-power dependence in the corresponding gravitational KK Goldstone amplitudes as well as matching that of the double-copy amplitudes from the KK YM gauge theories.