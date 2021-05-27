Cancel
Gravitational radiation from binary systems in massive graviton theories

By Tanmay Kumar Poddar, Subhendra Mohanty, Soumya Jana
arxiv.org
Theories with massive gravitons have peculiarity called the van Dam-Veltman-Zakharov discontinuity in that the massive theory propagator does not go to the massless graviton propagator in the zero graviton mass limit. This results in large deviation in Newtons law for massive graviton theories even when the graviton mass vanishes. We test the vDVZ in massive graviton theories for single graviton vertex process namely the gravitational radiation from a classical source. We calculate the gravitational radiation from compact binaries using the perturbative Feynman diagram method. We perform this calculation for Einstein's gravity with massless gravitons and verify that the Feynman diagram calculation reproduces the quadrupole formula. Using the same procedure we calculate the gravitational radiation for three massive graviton theories: (1) the Fierz-Pauli theory (2) the modified Fierz-Pauli theory without the vDVZ discontinuity and (3) the Dvali-Gabadadze-Porrati theory with a momentum dependent graviton mass. We put limits on the graviton mass in each of these theories from observations of binary pulsar timings.

Astronomyarxiv.org

Amplification of gravitational wave by a Kerr black hole

Binary black hole may form near a supermassive black hole. The background black hole (BH) will affect the gravitational wave (GW) generated by the binary black hole. It is well known that the Penrose process may provide extra energy due to the ergosphere. In the present paper we investigate the energy amplification of the gravitational wave by a Kerr black hole background. In particular and different from the earlier studies, we compare the energies of the waves in the cases with and without a nearby Kerr BH. We find that only when the binary black hole is moving relative to the Kerr background can the GW energy be amplified. Otherwise, the energy will be suppressed by the background Kerr black hole. This finding is consistent with the inequality found by Wald for Penrose process. Taking into account realistic astrophysical scenarios, we find that the Kerr black hole background can amplify the GW energy by at most 5 times.
Astronomynrao.edu

Jets from Massive Protostars Might be Very Different from Lower-Mass Systems, Astronomers Find

Astronomers studying the fast-moving jet of material ejected by a still-forming, massive young star found a major difference between that jet and those ejected by less-massive young stars. The scientists made the discovery by using the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) to make the most detailed image yet of the inner region of such a jet coming from a massive young star.
Astronomyastrobiology.com

On The Stability Of Planetary Orbits In Binary Star Systems I. The S-type Orbits

Top left and right panels: a stable (∆r = 3.9%), and a marginally stable (∆r = 7.9%) orbit (see Section 2.2). Bottom left, right panels: a collision of the planet with the secondary star, and an ejection of the planet away from the binary. The red circle is the orbit of the secondary star in the frame centered in the primary, the blue circle is the orbit of the unperturbed planetary motion.
Sciencearxiv.org

Structure of Kaluza-Klein Graviton Scattering Amplitudes from Gravitational Equivalence Theorem and Double-Copy

We study the structure of the scattering amplitudes of the Kaluza-Klein (KK) gravitons and the gravitational KK Goldstone bosons with compactified fifth dimension. We analyze the geometric Higgs mechanism for mass-generation of KK gravitons under compactification with a general $R_{\xi}$ gauge-fixing, which is free from vDVZ discontinuity. With these, we formulate the Gravitational Equivalence Theorem (GET) to connect the scattering amplitudes of longitudinally polarized KK gravitons (with helicity-zero) to that of the corresponding gravitational KK Goldstone bosons, which is a manifestation of the geometric Higgs mechanism at the $S$-matrix level. We present a direct computation of the gravitational KK Goldstone boson scattering amplitudes at tree-level which equal the corresponding longitudinal KK gravton amplitudes in the high energy limit. We further use the doubel-copy method with color-kinematics duality to reconstruct, under the high energy expansion, the scattering amplitudes of spin-2 KK gravitons and of their KK Goldstone bosons from the scattering amplitudes of spin-1 KK gauge bosons and their KK Goldstone bosons in the compactified 5d Yang-Mills (YM) theories. From these, we reconstruct the GET of the KK longitudinal graviton (KK Goldstone) scattering amplitudes in the 5d General Relativity (GR) from the KK longitudinal gauge boson (KK Goldstone) scattering amplitudes in the 5d YM theories. Using the GET and the double-copy reconstruction, we provide a theoretical mechanism showing that the sum of all the energy-power terms [up to $O(E^{10})$] in the high-energy longitudinal KK graviton scattering amplitudes must cancel down to $O(E^{2})$ as enforced by matching the energy-power dependence in the corresponding gravitational KK Goldstone amplitudes as well as matching that of the double-copy amplitudes from the KK YM gauge theories.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational collapse from cold uniform asymmetric initial conditions

Using controlled numerical N-body experiments, we show how, in the collapse dynamics of an initially cold and uniform distribution of particles with a generic asymmetric shape, finite $N$ fluctuations and perturbations induced by the anisotropic gravitational field compete to determine the physical properties of the asymptotic quasi-stationary state. When finite $N$ fluctuations dominate the dynamics, the particle energy distribution changes greatly and the final density profile {decays outside its core} as $r^{-4}$ with an $N$-dependent amplitude. On the other hand, in the limit where the anisotropic perturbations dominate, the collapse is softer and the density profile shows a decay as $r^{-3}$, as is typical of halos in cosmological simulations. However, even in this limit, convergence with $N$ of the macroscopic properties of the virialized system, such as the particle energy distributions, the bound mass, and the density profile, is very slow and not clearly established, including for our largest simulations (with $N \sim 10^6$). Our results illustrate the challenges of accurately simulating the first collapsing structures in standard-type cosmological models.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Simulating relic gravitational waves from inflationary magnetogenesis

We present three-dimensional direct numerical simulations of the production of magnetic fields and gravitational waves (GWs) in the early Universe during a low energy scale matter-dominated post-inflationary reheating era, and during the early subsequent radiative era, which is strongly turbulent. The parameters of the model are determined such that it avoids a number of known physical problems and produces magnetic energy densities between 0.2% and 2% of the critical energy density at the end of reheating. During the subsequent development of a turbulent magnetohydrodynamic cascade, magnetic fields and GWs develop a spectrum that extends to higher frequencies in the millihertz (nanohertz) range for models with reheating temperatures of around 100 GeV (150 MeV) at the beginning of the radiation-dominated era. However, even though the turbulent cascade is fully developed, the GW spectrum shows a sharp drop for frequencies above the peak value. This suggests that the turbulence is less efficient in driving GWs than previously thought. The peaks of the resulting GW spectra may well be in the range accessible to space interferometers, pulsar timing arrays, and other facilities.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational waves from the remnants of the first stars in nuclear star clusters

We study Population III (Pop III) binary remnant mergers in nuclear star clusters (NSCs) with a semi-analytical approach for early structure formation based on halo merger trees, in which star formation and stellar feedback are modelled self-consistently. Within this framework, we keep track of the dynamics of Pop III binary (compact object) remnants in their host galaxies during cosmic structure formation, and construct the population of Pop III binary remnants that fall into NSCs by dynamical friction of field stars. The subsequent evolution within NSCs is then derived from three-body encounters and gravitational-wave (GW) emission. We find that on average 7.5% of Pop III binary remnants will fall into the centres ($< 3\ \rm pc$) of galaxies that can host NSCs with masses above $10^{5}\ \rm M_{\odot}$. About $5-50$% of these binaries will merge at $z>0$ in NSCs, including those with very large initial separations (up to 1~pc). The merger rate density (MRD) peaks at $z\sim 5-7$ with $\sim 0.4-10\ \rm yr^{-1}\ \rm Gpc^{-3}$, comparable to the MRDs found in the binary stellar evolution channel. Low-mass ($\lesssim 10^{6}\ \rm M_{\odot}$) NSCs formed at high redshifts ($z\gtrsim 4.5$) host most ($\gtrsim 90$%) of our mergers, which mainly consist of black holes (BHs) with masses $\sim 40-85\ \rm M_{\odot}$, similar to the most massive BHs found in LIGO events. Particularly, our model can produce events like GW190521 involving BHs in the standard mass gap for pulsational pair-instability supernovae with a MRD $\sim 0.01-0.09\ \rm yr^{-1}\ Gpc^{-3}$ at $z\sim 1$, consistent with that inferred by LIGO (within the 90% confidence interval). We predict a promising detection rate $\sim 170-2700\ \rm yr^{-1}$ for planned 3rd-generation GW detectors such as the Einstein Telescope that can reach $z\sim 10$.
Sciencearxiv.org

Extracting Bigravity from String Theory

The origin of the graviton from string theory is well understood: it corresponds to a massless state in closed string spectra, whose low-energy effective action, as extracted from string scattering amplitudes, is that of Einstein-Hilbert. In this work, we explore the possibility of such a string-theoretic emergence of ghost-free bimetric theory, a recently proposed theory that involves two dynamical metrics, that around particular backgrounds propagates the graviton and a massive spin-2 field, which has been argued to be a viable dark matter candidate. By choosing to identify the latter with a massive spin-2 state of open string spectra, we compute tree-level three-point string scattering amplitudes that describe interactions of the massive spin-2 with itself and with the graviton. With the mass of the external legs depending on the string scale, we discover that extracting the corresponding low-energy effective actions in four spacetime dimensions is a subtle but consistent process and proceed to appropriately compare them with bimetric theory. Our findings consist in establishing that there can be a match between the string and the bimetric theory prediction in the case of two-derivative interactions of the graviton with two massive spin-2 states, unlike massive spin-2 cubic self-interactions, a fact that we analyze and interpret. We conclude with a mention of future investigations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Probing dipole radiation from binary neutron stars with ground-based laser-interferometer and atom-interferometer gravitational-wave observatories

Atom-interferometer gravitational-wave (GW) observatory, as a new design of ground-based GW detector for the near future, is sensitive at a relatively low frequency for GW observations. Taking the proposed atom interferometer Zhaoshan Long-baseline Atom Interferometer Gravitation Antenna (ZAIGA), and its illustrative upgrade (Z+) as examples, we investigate how the atom interferometer will complement ground-based laser interferometers in testing the gravitational dipole radiation from binary neutron star (BNS) mergers. A test of such kind is important for a better understanding of the strong equivalence principle laying at the heart of Einstein's general relativity. To obtain a statistically sound result, we sample BNS systems according to their merger rate and population, from which we study the expected bounds on the parameterized dipole radiation parameter $B$. Extracting BNS parameters and the dipole radiation from the combination of ground-based laser interferometers and the atom-interferometer ZAIGA/Z+, we are entitled to obtain tighter bounds on $B$ by a few times to a few orders of magnitude, compared to ground-based laser interferometers alone, ultimately reaching the levels of $|B| \lesssim 10^{-9}$ (with ZAIGA) and $|B| \lesssim 10^{-10}$ (with Z+).
Astronomyarxiv.org

Searching for new physics during gravitational waves propagation

The direct detection of gravitational waves by ground-based interferometers opened an unprecedented channel to probe alternative theories of gravitation. Several theories predict a dispersion of the gravitational waves during their propagation, distorting the signals observed by LIGO and Virgo compared to their predictions from general relativity. Such dispersion could induce a modification of the luminosity distance inferred with gravitational radiation with regards to electromagnetic radiation. By analysing two multimessenger events, we set constraints on a large class of proposed theories, including extra-dimensional and scalar-tensor theories. The multimessenger events are the binary neutron star merger GW170817 associated to GRB170817A, and the binary black hole merger GW190521 with postulated candidate electromagnetic counterpart ZTF19abanrhr. Without relying on multimessenger emission, a class of proposed theories predict a frequency-dependent dispersion of the gravitational waves breaking Lorentz invariance. By analysing 31 GW events from binary-black holes coalescence, we constrain several coefficients parameterising Lorentz violation, including the best constrainton the graviton mass.
Astronomynd.edu

Scientists identify a rare magnetic propeller in a binary star system

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame have identified the first eclipsing magnetic propeller in a cataclysmic variable star system, according to research forthcoming in the Astrophysical Journal. The star system, referred to as J0240, is only the second of its kind on record. It was identified in 2020 as...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Rediscussion of eclipsing binaries. Paper V. The triple system V455 Aurigae

Abstract: V455 Aur is a detached eclipsing binary containing two F-stars in a 3.15-d orbit with a small eccentricity. Its eclipses were discovered in data from the Hipparcos satellite and a spectroscopic orbit was obtained by Griffin (2001, 2013). Griffin found a long-term variation of the systemic velocity of the eclipsing system due to a third body in a highly eccentric orbit (e = 0.73) with a period of 4200 d. We have used these data, the light curve of V455 Aur from the TESS satellite, and the Gaia EDR3 parallax to determine the physical properties of the components of the system to high precision. We find the eclipsing stars to have masses of 1.289 +/- 0.006 Msun and 1.232 +/- 0.005 Msun, radii of 1.389 +/- 0.011 Rsun and 1.318 +/- 0.014 Rsun and effective temperatures of 6500 +/- 200 and 6400 +/- 200 K. Light from the tertiary component is directly detected for the first time, in the form of a third light of l_3 = 0.028 +/- 0.002 in the solution of the TESS light curve. From this l_3, theoretical spectra and empirical calibrations we estimate the star to have a mass of 0.72 +/- 0.05 Msun, a radius of 0.74 +/- 0.05 Rsun and a temperature of 4300 +/- 300 K. The inclination of the outer orbit is 53 +/- 3 degrees, so the two orbits in the system are not coplanar. We show that a measured spectroscopic light ratio of the two eclipsing stars could lower the uncertainties in radius from 1% to 0.25%. A detailed spectroscopic analysis could also yield precise temperatures and chemical abundances of the system, thus making V455 Aur one of the most precisely measured eclipsing systems known.
Sciencearxiv.org

The First-Order Velocity Memory Effect from Compact Binary Coalescing Sources

It has long been known that gravitational waves from compact binary coalescing sources are responsible for a first-order displacement memory effect experienced by a pair of freely falling test masses. This constant displacement is sourced from the non-vanishing final gravitational-wave strain present in the wave's after-zone, often referred to as the non-linear memory effect, and is of the same order of magnitude as the strain from the outgoing quadrupole radiation. Hence, this prediction of general relativity is verifiable experimentally by measurement of the final relative separation between test masses that comprise gravitational-wave detectors. In a separate context, independent calculations have demonstrated that exact, sandwich, plane wave spacetimes exhibit a velocity memory effect: a non-zero relative velocity, gained by a pair of test masses in free fall, after the passage of a gravitational wave. In this paper, we find that in addition to the known constant displacement memory effect test masses experience, a velocity memory effect at leading order arises due to the non-linear nature of gravitational waves from compact binary sources. We discuss the magnitude of the first-order velocity memory effect in the context of observing gravitational-wave radiation from super massive binary black hole mergers in LISA.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The effects of dark matter on compact binary systems

As compact binary star systems move inside the halo of our Galaxies, they interact with dark matter particles. The interaction between dark matter particles and baryonic matter causes dark matter particles to lose some part of their kinetic energy. After dark matter particles have lost part of their kinetic energy, they gravitationally bound to stars and stars start to accrete dark matter particles from the halo. The accretion of dark matter particles inside compact binary systems increases the mass of the binary components and then, the total mass of the binary systems increases too. According to Kepler's third law, increased mass by this way can affect other physical parameters (e.g. semi-major axes and orbital periods) of these systems too. In this work, we estimated the period change of some known compact binary systems due to the accretion of dark matter particles into them. We investigated the effects of different dark matter particle candidates with masses in the range $\simeq 10^{-15} - 10^{5} GeV.c^{-2}$ and dark matter density as high as the dark matter density near the Galactic central regions. Our overall result is that the estimated period change due to the accretion of dark matter particles into compact binary systems can be as high as the measured values for these systems.
AstronomyScience Now

The first 5 years of gravitational-wave astrophysics

You are currently viewing the abstract. Gravitational waves are ripples in spacetime produced by accelerating masses, as predicted by the general theory of relativity. They have been directly detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and the Virgo detector. Gravitational waves encode several physical properties of their sources, such...
ScienceAPS Physics

An Optical System Defies Conventional Band Theory

Squeezed wave functions reshape an open quantum system’s bulk-boundary properties and generate a new class of parity-time symmetry. Quantum systems that obey parity-time symmetry exhibit “exceptional points” within their parameter space. In quantum optical systems, these are points where a light beam’s energy gains and losses are perfectly balanced, leading to rich critical phenomena, such as extreme sensitivity to external parameters. Parity-time symmetry can be engineered into systems via designs that ensure a balance of inward and outward energy flows (see Viewpoint: PT Symmetry Goes Quantum). Now, Lei Xiao, at Beijing Computational Science Research Center, and colleagues demonstrate a new way to produce both parity-time symmetry and exceptional points in a quantum-optical circuit. Their study could allow tools for tuning exotic behavior in photonic, phononic, and cold-atom systems [1].
Physicsarxiv.org

Recovering a Riemannian Metric from Cherenkov Radiation in Inhomogeneous Anisotropic Medium

Although it is not physically allowed to travel faster than the speed of light in vacuum, the speed $v_{\text{phase}}$ of light in medium can be exceeded by a moving particle. For an electron in dielectric material this leads to emission of photons which is usually referred to as Cherenkov radiation. In this article an analogous mathematical system for waves in inhomogeneous anisotropic medium with a maximum of three polarisation directions is studied. The waves are assumed to satisfy $P^k_j u_k (x,t) = S_j(x,t)$, where $P$ is a vector-valued wave operator that depends on a Riemannian metric and $S $ is a point source that moves at speed $\beta < c$ in given direction $\theta \in \mathbb{S}^2$. The phase velocity $v_{\text{phase}}$ is described by the metric and depends on both location and direction of motion. In regions where $v_{\text{phase}}(x,\theta) < \beta.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The IMF and multiplicity of stars from gravity, turbulence, magnetic fields, radiation and outflow feedback

We perform a series of three-dimensional, adaptive-mesh-refinement (AMR) magnetohydrodynamical (MHD) simulations of star cluster formation including gravity, turbulence, magnetic fields, stellar radiative heating and outflow feedback. We observe that the inclusion of protostellar outflows (1) reduces the star formation rate per free-fall time by a factor of $\sim2$, (2) increases fragmentation, and (3) shifts the initial mass function (IMF) to lower masses by a factor of $2.0\pm0.2$, without significantly affecting the overall shape of the IMF. The form of the sink particle (protostellar objects) mass distribution obtained from our simulations matches the observational IMFs reasonably well. We also show that turbulence-based theoretical models of the IMF agree well with our simulation IMF in the high-mass and low-mass regime, but do not predict any brown dwarfs, whereas our simulations produce a considerable number of sub-stellar objects. Our numerical model of star cluster formation also reproduces the observed mass dependence of multiplicity. Our multiplicity fraction estimates generally concur with the observational estimates for different spectral types. We further calculate the specific angular momentum of all the sink particles and find that the average value of $1.5 \times 10^{19}\, \mathrm{cm^2\, s^{-1}}$ is consistent with observational data. The specific angular momentum of our sink particles lies in the range typical of protostellar envelopes and binaries. We conclude that the IMF is controlled by a combination of gravity, turbulence, magnetic fields, radiation and outflow feedback.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational lensing by an extended mass distribution

We continue our investigations of the optical properties of the solar gravitational lens (SGL). We treat the Sun as an extended axisymmetric body and model its gravitational field using zonal harmonics. We consider a point source that is positioned at a large but finite distance from the Sun and, using our new angular eikonal method, we established the electro-magnetic (EM) field on the image plane in the focal region behind the SGL and derive the SGL's impulse response in the form of its point-spread function (PSF). The expression that we derive describes the extended Sun in all regions of interest, including the regions of strong and weak interference and the region of geometric optics. The result is in the form of a single integral with respect to the azimuthal angle of the impact parameter, covering all lensing regimes of the SGL. The same expression can be used to describe gravitational lensing by a compact axisymmetric mass distribution, characterized by small deviations from spherical symmetry. It is valid in all lensing regimes. We also derive results that describe the intensity of light observed by an imaging telescope in the focal region. We present results of numerical simulations showing the view by a telescope that moves in the image plane toward the optical axis. We consider imaging of both point and extended sources. We show that while point sources yield a number of distinct images consistent with the caustics due to zonal harmonics of a particular order (e.g., Einstein cross), extended sources always result in forming an Einstein ring. These results represent the most comprehensive wave-theoretical treatment of gravitational lensing in the weak gravitational field of a compact axisymmetric gravitational lens.