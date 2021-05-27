Jake Shimabukuro free streaming concert tonight

For the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s entire 2020-2021 season, all through the summer, fall, winter, and spring, they have been offering virtual concerts, each a little over an hour long, each affordably priced at $10 per event and available for a whole month. It all started last fall with only string players (who could wear masks while fiddling) and then, as Plexiglas shields were constructed, woodwind and brass players began popping up more frequently, like mushrooms after a rain. And recently, for smaller, socially distanced audiences made up of season ticket holders, there have been some very fine live performances, performed with passion. They were skillfully recorded (not easy to do with classical music) by Grammy nominated Bernd Gottinger, and then made available to stream. The final concert of the “indoor series” begins streaming tonight at 7:00 p.m. but it, as with all the others, will be available for 30 days. Simply visit bpo.org/events and scroll to your heart’s content.