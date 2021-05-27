Cancel
Jake Shimabukuro free streaming concert tonight

By Randall
asamnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkulele extraordinaire Jake Shimabukuro will perform live this evening in a special performance for the AARP. The free concert is part of the senior advocacy group’s celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. To get a link to view the stream, you must register for the event. It begins tonight...

asamnews.com
