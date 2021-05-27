Cancel
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17 Episode 16: Mer Gets a New Job (RECAP)

By Dan Clarendon
tvinsider.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title of Grey’s Anatomy’s May 27 episode—Season 17, Episode 16, a.k.a. “I’m Still Standing”—is a bit of a misnomer. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), who’s still recovering from her COVID-19 battle, can’t stand for long periods of time. And she’s worried that her surgical career is over without that stamina. But then Bailey (Chandra Wilson) makes her an offer she can’t refuse…

www.tvinsider.com
