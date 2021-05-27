New mock drafts have the Reds leaning to high school players
Both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline have released their most recent mock drafts this week. The Cincinnati Reds have the 4th highest draft pool amount to work with this year, but they also don’t have a draft pick until the 17th overall spot. They benefit from having additional picks following the 1st round due to the competitive balance pick as well as the compensation pick for losing Trevor Bauer in free agency.www.redsminorleagues.com