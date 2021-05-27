Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New mock drafts have the Reds leaning to high school players

By Doug Gray
redsminorleagues.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Baseball America and MLB Pipeline have released their most recent mock drafts this week. The Cincinnati Reds have the 4th highest draft pool amount to work with this year, but they also don’t have a draft pick until the 17th overall spot. They benefit from having additional picks following the 1st round due to the competitive balance pick as well as the compensation pick for losing Trevor Bauer in free agency.

www.redsminorleagues.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Callis
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Carlos Collazo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#Baseball Player#The Cincinnati Reds#Mlb Pipeline#Clemson#Overslot#Red Land High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballredsminorleagues.com

Latest Mock Draft has the Reds selecting a college pitcher

The Cincinnati Reds are mocked to select Wake Forest right-handed pitcher Ryan Cusick in the latest mock draft from Jonathan Mayo at MLB.com. If that name sounds familiar, congratulations on your great memory. He was the Reds 40th round draft pick back in 2018. Obviously he went unsigned and he headed off to Wake Forest.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds news: No trades until after the All-Star break is sound strategy

For those Cincinnati Reds fans hoping the front office would be at the forefront of the trade market, don’t hold your breath. According to MLB.com, Nick Krall seems more interested in getting the organization’s core players back from injury, not making trades in June. We here at Blog Red Machine...
MLBredsminorleagues.com

2021 MLB Draft Scouting Report: Kahlil Watson

The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft will begin on July 11th and end on July 13th, taking part over a three day period of time. The Cincinnati Reds will have selections 17, 30, 35, and 53 in the first two rounds of the draft. Despite not selecting in the top five, or even the top 10, the Reds have the 4th largest bonus pool allotment to work with due to their compensation pick from losing Trevor Bauer in free agency, as well as a competitive balance round A pick (35th) that adds a lot of additional pool money.
MLBDayton Daily News

Ask Hal: Reds best leadoff option could be Shogo

Hall of Fame baseball writer Hal McCoy knows a thing or two about our nation’s pastime. Tap into that knowledge by sending an email to halmccoy1@hotmail.com. Q: Can you recall any player who defied what Joe Nuxhall used to say, “If you swing the bat, you’re dangerous?” — DAVE, Miamisburg/Centerville/Beavercreek.
MLBchatsports.com

Tyler Naquin’s 9th inning homer propels the Reds to victory

The Reds offense needed every last bit of their 10 runs as the bullpen tried their hardest to ruin a quality start from Wade Miley, giving up five runs in the 8th inning that tied up the game. It took a 3-run homer in the 9th by Tyler Naquin to get Cincinnati out of Minnesota with a win and end their 5-game losing streak.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds reinstate RHP Tejay Antone from injured list

The Reds announced Tuesday morning that they’ve reinstated right-hander Tejay Antone from the injured list and optioned Scott Heineman to Triple-A Louisville to open a roster spot. Antone ultimately missed only 11 days due to a bout of forearm inflammation and will be returning at a perfect time; Cincinnati used...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Cincinnati Reds drop marathon game to Minnesota Twins, extend losing streak to five games

MINNEAPOLIS – The Cincinnati Reds keep finding painful ways to lose games on their road trip. They couldn't hold onto a two-run lead in the 10th inning. They left 13 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the 12th inning. They failed to capitalize on their bullpen pitching five scoreless innings before Monday's game went into extras.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Socks 15th homer

Suarez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Monday's 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Twins. He got the Reds on the board in the fourth inning with a two-run shot off J.A. Happ. Suarez is starting to make some consistent contact, slashing .270/.317/.459 over his last 10 games with 12 RBI and two of his 15 homers on the year.
MLBchatsports.com

The Cincinnati Reds lost their 5th straight game last night

Eugenio Suarez bashed a 2-run homer, added a single, sac-fly, and a walk, and had one of his better offensive performances of the year for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday against the Minnesota Twins. That was good. Quite good. The kind of good that makes you hold out hope that he’s going to eventually go on a complete tear at some point this year the way the good ol’ Geno used to do.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Tyler Naquin's bat the difference as Reds snap skid vs. Twins

Tyler Naquin went 4-for-4, including a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the ninth, as the Cincinnati Reds snapped a five-game losing streak with a 10-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis. Naquin drove a 2-1 fastball by Twins reliever Hansel Robles (3-4) 420...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/22/2021

Cincinnati Reds (35-35) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-41) June 22, 2021 1:10 pm EDT. The Line: Minnesota Twins -110 / Cincinnati Reds +100; Over/Under: -9.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins meet Tuesday in MLB action from Target Field. This will be the second...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Clubs fourth homer

Barnhart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 10-7 win at Minnesota. Barhart went deep during the third inning to open the scoring, scored after singling during the fifth, and delivered a two-run single during the eighth. It was the 30-year-old's first home run since May 2 and fourth long ball overall, as he's hitting .271/.352/.429 in 55 games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Reds' Joey Votto serving 1-game suspension Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is serving a one-game suspension on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins. Votto received a two-game suspension after being ejected from Saturday's game for arguing with the umpire. The suspension was negotiated down to one game and Votto is serving it on Tuesday afternoon. Tyler Stephenson will cover first base for the Reds.
MLBlatestnewspost.com

Reds star Joey Votto suspended by MLB for ‘aggressive actions’ during argument with umpires

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will serve a one-game suspension and won’t be available for Tuesday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The discipline stems from Votto’s first-inning ejection in the Reds-Padres game on Saturday. Major League Baseball originally suspended Votto for two games, but after Votto’s appeal, he had the suspension reduced to just one.
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds pitcher Jeff Hoffman strikes out three in first rehab start

Last night was the first rehab appearance for Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jeff Hoffman. The Reds sent him to Triple-A Louisville to pitch for the Bats as he recovers from a shoulder injury that he suffered in a start against the Washington Nationals. Hoffman walked five batters in 1.1 innings during that game before exiting the game and then being placed on the injured list nearly a month ago.
MLBchatsports.com

Does Jonathan India Have a Chance at NL Rookie of the Year?

Jonathan India, India, Cincinnati Reds, Major League Baseball Rookie of the Year Award, Ryan Weathers, David Weathers, Dylan Carlson, Trevor Rogers, Pavin Smith. Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India didn’t know whether he would make the team out of spring training. India is a natural third baseman, but the Reds already had two players on the depth chart ahead of him at third. However, he played incredibly well in Arizona, and the Reds had no choice but find a position for the 2018 first round draft pick. And now he has become a valuable member of the 2021 Reds.
MLBfantasypros.com

10 Burning Questions: Wander Franco, Kyle Schwarber, Luis Castillo (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

By now, I’m sure many of your leagues are at or near the halfway point of their seasons. This season continues to be full of headlines and entertainment. From the ongoing investigation to superstars continuing to emerge – the MLB is filled with exciting storylines. Now, we will even get to see the highly coveted Wander Franco. It’s the season that keeps on giving, and I can’t wait to see what Franco does. He will surely live up to the hype.
MLBJournal-News

McCoy: Reliever Sims the last Reds pitcher to go on Injured List

Another day, another Cincinnati Reds pitcher on the Injured List. Lucas Sims, one of the team’s high-leverage relief pitchers, was placed on the IL on Thursday with a sprained right elbow as the Reds prepared to open a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves in Great American Ball Park. And...