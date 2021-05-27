New mock drafts have the Reds leaning to high school players

Jonathan India, India, Cincinnati Reds, Major League Baseball Rookie of the Year Award, Ryan Weathers, David Weathers, Dylan Carlson, Trevor Rogers, Pavin Smith. Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India didn’t know whether he would make the team out of spring training. India is a natural third baseman, but the Reds already had two players on the depth chart ahead of him at third. However, he played incredibly well in Arizona, and the Reds had no choice but find a position for the 2018 first round draft pick. And now he has become a valuable member of the 2021 Reds.