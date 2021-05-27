Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Best of the West: Western communities lean into mountain biking; Montana club aims to recycle water into snow; Oklahoma using radar to save birds; Alaska’s new bald eagle wrangler

westgov.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Western Governors' Association keeps you updated on the latest news in the West. Here are the top stories for the week starting May 24, 2021. (Photos courtesy of Suzie Dundas and Hope McKenney) Last year, as people searched for COVID-safe activities and alternatives to public transportation, the popularity of...

westgov.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Mountain Biking#Alaska#Clean Water#Covid#Eco Counter#Beaver State#The Zion Forever Project#Kuer#Hard Money#Black Hawk#The Yellowstone Club#Mcclatchy News#Oklahoma State University#Big Navajo Energy
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP senators warn they could pull support for Biden deal

Republican senators are warning that they could drop their support for a bipartisan infrastructure framework amid growing GOP fury over President Biden 's plan to link it to a Democratic-only bill. GOP Sens. Jerry Moran (Kan.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) both signaled on Friday that their support, and eventual vote,...
POTUSNBC News

Trump Organization facing possible criminal charges, sources say

The Trump Organization is expected to be hit with criminal charges as soon as next week by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office in a case that Trump attorneys say is tied to tax-related conduct, multiple people familiar with the matter tell NBC News. “It looks like they are going...