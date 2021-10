One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck northwest of Washington Thursday morning. KCII reported live from the scene of the collision that occurred at the intersection of highways 1 and 92 near County Road G36. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office states that at about 10:07 a.m. Marjorie Marie Keaough of Wellman was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala south on Highway 1 while Neil Michael Baalman of Pella was driving a 2009 Chevy 1500 hauling a UTV eastbound on Highway 92. Baalman failed to yield and attempted to cross Highway 1 toward G36 and Keaough’s vehicle collided with Baalman’s. Baalman was uninjured and Keaough was transported by private vehicle to Washington County Hospital and Clinics for minor injuries. Keaough’s vehicle was totaled and Baalman’s suffered major damage. No citations have been issued. Washington Fire and EMS, Washington County Rescue, and Washington County Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO