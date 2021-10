Broadway actor Chad Kimball has filed a lawsuit against the producers of Come From Away, claiming he wasn’t rehired for the show’s post-pandemic return to the stage after he spoke out against Covid restrictions on religious services. Kimball, an original Broadway cast member of the musical when it opened in 2017 (and performed in several pre-Broadway engagements), alleges in the suit that the production’s “failure to re-hire” him in the role of “Kevin T.” for the post-shutdown return was based wholly or partly upon his religious faith. The actor, who was Tony-nominated in 2010 for his lead performance in Broadway’s Memphis, describes...

