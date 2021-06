The director of the game assures us in an interview that Forbidden West will look even better on PS4 than the first installment, but with ‘more details’ on PS5. Horizon 2: Forbidden West, along with God of War: Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7, is one of the intergenerational games that PlayStation Studios prepares for its consoles, PS5 and PS4 . In a recent State of Play we saw the new console version of Aloy’s adventure, a gameplay that showed impressive visual detail, but the PS4 version “is going to look incredible,” according to a statement from Mathijs de Jonge, director of the game, in an interview just published.