Update 30 Preview—New Tutorial

elderscrollsonline.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn about the new tutorial system coming soon with Update 30. All ESO players will soon gain access to a brand-new tutorial experience for all their new characters as part of the free Update 30 base-game patch. Previously, when you created a new character, you’d need to complete the tutorial related to the most recent Chapter that you own. Now, all ESO players will have the same universal experience, regardless of what versions of the game they own.

www.elderscrollsonline.com
#Tutorials#Xbox One#Eso#Alliance#Balfiera#Pc Mac#Stadia
