Update 30 Preview—New Tutorial

Stage 1: If You Can, Buy the Right Copy of the Game. For a long time, there was an exploit for the hardest trophy in this game,. , that made it really easy. Unfortunately, the exploit was removed via a patch. The exploit can still be done, however, as long as you buy the original physical copy of the game. There are two physical versions of the game - Avicii Invector and Avicii Invector Encore Edition. To use the exploit you must buy the version simply called "Avicii Invector". If you are playing on either the Encore Edition or a digital copy, this exploit is unavailable. There is an old version of this game called "Invector" that is not available to buy anymore, but this trophy guide should suffice for that version too. If you don't have access to the original physical version and cannot use the exploit, there are some tips and tricks listed to help you, that can be found under.