We moved last year and we have a new place with more trees! Trees are an important feature for us. Our new location has two and a half acres. We have five maples and 12 red oaks! We enjoy walking among the trees. We delight in their changes through the seasons, from the smallest buds breaking in the spring to bring on the lime green initial leaf color to the vibrant fall colors this time of year. Even enjoying the textures of different bark and identifying trees in winter is enjoyable.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO