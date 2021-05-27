Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlsbad, CA

Client Services Project Manager II – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA

By sandiegobiotech
sdbn.org
 22 days ago

Problem solving; must be able to quickly identify the root cause of issues and develop appropriate mitigation path(s). Manage existing OEM relationships; and. From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Fri, 28 May 2021 00:51:55 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs.

sdbn.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlsbad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Project Manager#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Businesswaste360.com

BioHiTech Global Enters into Project Management Services Agreement with Lone Cypress Energy Services

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, has entered into a project management services agreement with Lone Cypress Energy Services, LLC ("Lone Cypress) to evaluate and develop new High-Efficiency Biological Treatment (HEBioTTM) projects. Together, the two companies will also explore additional uses of Solid Recovered Fuel ("SRF") and other potential fuels that could be developed.
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

DAIM Offers Treasury Management Program For Corporate Clients

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital asset management firm DAIM has just announced the successful launch of its Treasury Management Program for Corporate Clients. The objective of the DAIM Treasury Management Program is to meaningfully enhance idle cash returns held in treasury. The program can help companies earn up to 8% 1 yields through over-collateralized lending facilities, ranging from overnight to 12-month tenors, and can be called back on short notice.
Businessaithority.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Agreement With Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd To Accelerate Therapeutic Development Through Cutting-Edge Protein Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd (AES), specialists in protein imaging technologies, announced an agreement to combine essential protein separation techniques with mass spectrometry (MS) to advance therapeutic protein development through streamlined characterization. Together, the companies will promote Thermo Fisher’s expertise as...
BusinessGenomeWeb

Thermo Fisher Signs Comarketing, Research Agreements for Mass Spec Applications

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific on Monday announced two comarketing agreements and a research collaboration involving its mass spectrometry, sample preparation, and analysis software technologies. Under a comarketing agreement with Berkeley, California-based Newomics, the companies will combine Thermo Fisher's LC-MS systems with the Newomics Microflow-nanospray Electrospray Ionization, or MnESI,...
Economyaithority.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Newomics Develop New Approaches To LC-MS Analysis Of Native Protein Complexes

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Newomics a commercial-stage biotechnology company, are collaborating to develop a novel native liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC−MS) platform to support various LC−MS applications. This agreement utilizes Newomics’ experience in creating innovative and integrative platforms and solutions for precision medicine and Thermo Fisher’s cutting-edge LC-MS systems to improve the throughput and robustness of microflow LC-MS in proteomics and biopharmaceutical applications.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

US High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Report 2020-2026: Key Players Include Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters, Bio-Rad Laboratories & Gilson

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The US high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven due to various pivotal...
Electronicsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Portable Refractometers Market 2017-2026 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, OMEGA Engineering, PCE Instruments, METTLER TOLEDO, Schmidt+Haensch

The Portable Refractometers Market reached xx USD million in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Portable Refractometers Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (million/billion USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Portable Refractometers Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Multiparameter Photometers Market 2017-2026 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hanna Instruments, Hach, PCE Instruments, Palintest

The Multiparameter Photometers Market reached xx USD million in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Multiparameter Photometers Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (million/billion USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Multiparameter Photometers Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Industrynewsparent.com

Molecular Diagnostics Market Demand Analysis 2019 to 2030 with Top Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton

Molecular diagnostics is a vital tool for the cost-effective, accurate, rapid, delivery of effective and safe therapy for many diseases. Increasing cases of hospital acquired infections and (add more drivers) have led to the growing need for molecular diagnostic in hospitals facilities. According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in 2017, Hospitals Acquired Infections (HAI) accounted for almost 1.7 million cases with 99,000 deaths every year in the U.S.
Electronicsaithority.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Novel Flow Cytometer With Imaging Capability

Invitrogen Attune Cytpix Flow Cytometer Enables Researchers and Cell Therapy Developers to Collect Fluorescent Data and High Resolution Images. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, announced the launch of the Invitrogen Attune CytPix Flow Cytometer, an imaging-enhanced flow cytometer that combines acoustic focusing flow cytometry technology with a high-speed camera. The Attune CytPix allows users to collect high-performance fluorescent flow cytometry data from cells while simultaneously capturing high resolution brightfield images, allowing users to match images with their flow cytometry data to better understand the morphology and quality of the cells.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

ICP-OES Spectrometer Market Poised for an Explosive Growth in the Near Future [2021-2029]| Key Vendors: Shimadzu, GBC Scientific Equipment, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent

Global ICP-OES Spectrometer Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2029 was published by Market.biz blends an in-depth overview of foreign markets with a specific viewpoint on the sector in question. The Global ICP-OES Spectrometer market report, evaluates the business status and potential of major regions from the perspective of key players, and application/end-user industries. The latest report on the ICP-OES Spectrometer market is a depiction of the end-to-end analysis of this business vertical and includes quite some information about the industry, concerning pivotal parameters such as the most recent market tendencies, present revenue, market share, market size, periodic deliverables, and profits estimations for the forecast period.
Engineeringaithority.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborates With The University Of Sheffield To Advance Oligonucleotide Characterization And Analytical Workflows

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and the University of Sheffield, a leading institution with a global reputation for research excellence, have joined forces to develop advanced end-to-end workflows for the characterization and monitoring of complex oligonucleotide and mRNA products. This collaboration brings together the University of Sheffield’s extensive research expertise and Thermo Fisher’s cutting-edge sample preparation, liquid chromatography (LC), high resolution accurate mass (HRAM) mass spectrometry (MS) and data interpretation software technologies to enable the development of streamlined analytical workflows and robust fit-for-purpose processes.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 122 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Global Spectroscopy Equipment Market 2017-2026 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Bruker, PerkinElmer

The Spectroscopy Equipment Market reached xx USD million in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Spectroscopy Equipment Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (million/billion USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Spectroscopy Equipment Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market 2021 - Worldwide Industry Growth Analysis Till 2028 | TechEn, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, Unity Scientific, Shimadzu & More

Worldwide Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Laboratory Disposable Products Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players (McKesson Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific)

The “Global Laboratory Disposable Products Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of laboratory disposable products market with detailed market segmentation by product type, material, end user, and geography. The global laboratory disposable products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading laboratory disposable products market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.