Blackwood Begins with the Stream Team Team Stream

Watch your favorite streamers explore Blackwood during the PC/Mac launch week and you could win some amazing goodies, including the Chapter itself!. Starting Tuesday, June 1, with the Blackwood Chapter launch for PC/Mac, we’re hosting members of the ESO Stream Team on twitch.tv/Bethesda as they continue their Gates of Oblivion adventures. During this period, the Stream Team members will be diving deep into The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, including the new quests, zones, Companion system, Oblivion Portals, Rockgrove Trial, and more.www.elderscrollsonline.com