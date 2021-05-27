Blackwood Begins with the Stream Team Team Stream

It’s been six years since TESO arrived, and over time it has grown into a genuinely great MMO. The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood is the latest expansion to arrive in Tamriel, and with it come the gates of hell. As players dive into a story arc that precedes Oblivion chronologically, it’s surreal revisiting places like Leyawiin once again. Much of Blackwood focuses on the origins of Mehrunes Dagon, one of the Princes of Oblivion. If you’ve played the Flames of Ambition DLC from earlier in the year, you’ll have learned about the sinister plot that involves the Longhouse Emperors and the Prince of Destruction.