Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

‘School of Rec’ Program Concludes, 180 Families Served

srcity.org
 22 days ago

The School of Rec Distance Learning Camp and Care program concluded Wednesday after having served 180 families during the pandemic, including many underserved families. Recreation & Parks staff opened the program in August 2020 following discussions with local school representatives. Small cohorts of children at Finley and Steele Lane community centers received assistance with Zoom classroom participation and took part in safe recreational activities.

srcity.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Families#Recreation Parks#Finley#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Yorkshire Elementary School PEP Program

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Over the course of eight weeks, 15 Yorkshire Elementary School parents took part in virtual classes two days per week. More than half completed the requirements of the Prince William County Public Schools English for speakers of other languages (ESOL), Parents as Educational Partners (PEP) Program. The PEP program is designed to assist parents of English language learners in overcoming the language and cultural barriers that may prevent them from participating fully in their children’s educational experience.
Advocacywinonaradio.com

SEMMCHRA Announces Openings for Family Self Sufficiency Program

WABASHA, Minn. (KWNO)-Spots are available for SEMMCHRA’s Family Self Sufficiency Program. The program’s goal is to help families achieve financial independence. It provides participants with the resources needed to complete the program and land full-time employment. As program members increase their earned income, they can put money into an escrow...
Family RelationshipsWVNews

Students complete Family Development Credential program

McHENRY — Students enrolled in the Family Development Credential program at Garrett College recently completed their training. Finishing the program were Kim Crosco of Mountain Lake Park, Rosita Ezemma of Glen Burnie, Destiny Friend of Oakland and Ryan Miller of Oakland. The Family Development Credential program is offered through Garrett...
SocietyGarden City News

Summer family programming at the Cathedral

Celebrate summer at the Cathedral of the Incarnation with programs for children and their caregivers with Seedlings and Summer Storytime at the Cathedral. Join friends of the Cathedral each Tuesday morning at 10am July 13 to August 8 to read a new or classic book from children’s literature that highlights an aspect of faith in everyday life. Summer Storytime at the Cathedral is for children of all ages and their caregivers. There is no cost or registration required for this program.
Educationhufsd.edu

Jefferson School Set to Conclude Year with Flourish

With less than three weeks remaining, Jefferson Primary School is set to conclude the surreal 2020/21 school year with a flourish. Students have a spring in their step as temperature’s heat up. pleasant. A great group of youngsters were recently presented with awards for their work throughout the building. Principal...
EducationTimes News

School is out but cafeteria continues to serve

Since the pandemic shutdown 15 months ago, Panther Valley’s cafeteria has provided more than 200,000 take-home meals to school-aged children. And as the program continues through the summer, they know each meal is delivered at a safe temperature thanks to a van the district purchased with grant funds last year.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

Office of New Students and Family Programs

We are here to welcome and support you in the Office of New Student and Family Programs. We offer a variety of campus visits so you and your guests can explore and experience all that A&M-Commerce offers. We also conduct an extensive orientation program that helps integrate new students into our university.
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

Families encouraged to apply for New Britain schools' Jump Start into Kindergarten program

NEW BRITAIN – Families with kindergarten-aged children are encouraged to apply for New Britain Schools’ Jump Start into Kindergarten program this summer. The new program is in its first year as a summer initiative for students entering kindergarten this fall, according to the school district. The program is designed to give students a perspective into the world of kindergarten while also giving hands-on experience to get them excited about learning and seeing their place as New Britain School community members.
Martinsville, VAKESQ

Summer school programs spike by hundreds

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia (Martinsville Bulletin) — School is not out for summer in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties. In fact, after a year of virtual classes because of the pandemic, collectively the three school districts may have one of the most well-attended summer programs on record. “We are offering summer school...
Houston, TXtheleadernews.com

Pandemic benefit program available for local families

Local Houston ISD students and their families, including those who have struggled to gain access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic, can apply for a benefits program aimed at helping them recover. A June 2 news release from HISD said families can apply for a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT),...
Saline County, ILrandolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Program seeks to serve Saline County veterans

SALINE COUNTY -- The Christian Community Compassion Center's (4C's) Food Pantry in Harrisburg is partnering with Reaching Rural Veterans, a Purdue University-based effort that connects low-income, homeless and low-resource rural veterans in Saline County with affordable housing, health care and other resources. Reaching Rural Veterans events take place on the...
Edgewater, COwestminsterwindow.com

Collaboration in Jeffco Schools’ summer programs

As the 2020-21 school year drew to a close, a number of community organizations were concerned that summer supports for students would need to be more robust than ever to give students who struggled through COVID-19 disruptions and remote learning a fair chance to stay on track. Angela Baber, executive...
Brooklyn Park, MNccxmedia.org

Kids in Zanewood Summer Rec Program to Care for Nearby School Garden

The end of the school year is always cause for celebration, but during an outdoor ceremony at Zanewood Community School in Brooklyn Park this week, the students weren’t just expressing their joy over three months of summertime freedom. The event commemorated a transfer of power involving the school’s backyard garden.
Wayland, MAwaylandstudentpress.com

The Healthy Relationships Task Force concludes for the school year

In wake of the Dear Wayland Instagram account, the Wayland Public Schools’ district administration created the Healthy Relationships Task Force. The Task Force works to address barriers students may face in reporting incidents of sexual harassment, and their goal is to find potential solutions. “We hope the Task Force will...
Lake Ozark, MOlakenewsonline.com

Church develops new program to serve community

Lake Ozark Christian Church has initiated a new ministry, "Shelter in a Storm,” to serve the homeless and others with emergency needs. Lake Ozark Christian Church Pantry of Blessings became active Sunday morning, June 6, with a blessing and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Pantry of Blessings will provide non-perishable food and hygiene items on an emergency basis, 24 hours a day. The pantry is located on the west side of the church at 1560 Bagnell Dam Blvd. The Pantry of Blessings is part of a new ministry, Shelter in a Storm, created to help the homeless and individuals with emergency needs. In addition to church members, local businesses (Dierbergs, HyVee, Smart Postal Center, Target, UPS Store, Woods) and Hope House of Miller County are providing pantry items and printing services.
Savoy, MAiBerkshires.com

Savoy Students Conclude School Year After 170 Days In Person

SAVOY, Mass. — The end of the school year is always something to celebrate, especially for the 44 Savoy pupils who spent 170 days in person in the classroom during the first global pandemic in a century. "One hundred and 70 days ... it is just amazing," Principal Tracy Tierney...
RelationshipsKTEN.com

Autism Programs and Funding for Your Family

Originally Posted On: Autism Programs and Funding for Your Family – Ally Pediatric Therapy. Raising a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder can be stressful, time-consuming, and costly. Therapy, learning materials, and other provisions to help keep your child in a positive environment are not typically budgeted for by parents who are just beginning to create a framework for an ASD life.