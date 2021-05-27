Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID Fears Kept One in Five People With Diabetes Away From the Doctor During Pandemic

stateofreform.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study released in May by the American Diabetes Association® in partnership with dQ&A, finds that growing numbers of people with diabetes have not only been forced to put off needed medical care since the outbreak of COVID-19, but that alarming numbers are struggling to manage their blood glucose levels.

stateofreform.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Covid#Health And Safety#Covid#Americans#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsWTAX

Significant increases in U.S. deaths from heart disease, diabetes during pandemic

There were significant increases in deaths in the U.S. from heart disease, diabetes and some other common conditions during the pandemic last year. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this week showed the biggest increases in the death rates for heart disease and diabetes in at least 20 years, as well as increases in deaths from other common causes, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, chronic liver disease, stroke and high blood pressure. Experts believe a main reason is that many people with dangerous symptoms didn’t go to the hospital for emergency treatment because they were afraid of catching the coronavirus. Experts also point to other possible factors, including many patients stopped taking care of themselves during the pandemic, the stress of the crisis, less exercise because of lockdowns, and losing health insurance because of job loss.
Public HealthHawaii Tribune-Herald

US deaths from heart disease and diabetes climbed amid COVID

NEW YORK — The U.S. saw remarkable increases in the death rates for heart disease, diabetes and some other common killers in 2020, and experts believe a big reason may be that many people with dangerous symptoms made the lethal mistake of staying away from the hospital for fear of catching the coronavirus.
Hawaii StateKITV.com

Hawaii doctor shortage worsens during pandemic

If you're looking for a doctor you may have to look a lot harder because the shortage of physicians in Hawaii is the highest it's ever been. The problem's gotten out of the control during the pandemic, according to the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine, which estimates the state shortage at about a thousand doctors.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Did People Smoke More or Less During the Pandemic?

THURSDAY, June 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The coronavirus pandemic has affected American smokers in different ways, a new study finds. While some smoked more to help them cope with the crisis, others quit to reduce their COVID-19 infection risk. "Even before the pandemic, tobacco smoking was the leading preventable...
HealthTelegraph

Medical treatment was withheld from people with learning disabilities during pandemic

Medical treatment was withheld from people with learning disabilities during the pandemic, The Telegraph can disclose. Patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 were not given potentially life-saving treatment because of their conditions. The learning disability charity Mencap said they were aware of cases where “treatment was withheld” and this led...
Public Healthstudyfinds.org

Half of Americans fear they’ll never fully recover from COVID pandemic stress

NEW YORK — Half of Americans say that the COVID-19 pandemic has been so stressful they worry they’ll never fully be able to de-stress, even after it’s all over. A survey of 2,000 Americans finds stress levels have been so bad since 2020 that 25 percent would go as far as escaping to a cabin in the woods by themselves in order to get away from the daily stresses of life. Another 15 percent would need to be even more remote, choosing a desert island as their de-stressing sanctuary. Crucially, respondents add they’d have to be totally alone to truly be able to de-stress.
Public Healthweisradio.com

The COVID-19 virus can cause diabetes, new studies find

(NEW YORK) — There is troubling news for those infected with the COVID-19 virus. New studies have found that the virus may cause diabetes in addition to pneumonia and other health problems. Most people will recover from COVID without longer-term problems, but doctors have noticed that some patients go on...
Virginia StateWTKR

Virginia surpasses 57K discharged COVID-19 patients from hospitals overtime during pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 678,909 total cases, 528,533 of which are confirmed and 150,376 are probable. There are 11,367 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,597 being confirmed and 1,770 being probable. The case numbers are up by 144, and deaths are up by 7 since Monday.
Public Healthfox44news.com

Two people test positive for COVID-19 on first post-pandemic cruise from North America

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Two people on the first cruise setting sail from North America since the pandemic tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of the cruise. The Celebrity Millennium cruise, which is operated by parent company Royal Caribbean Group, issued a statement announcing the diagnoses. They added that both passengers are asymptomatic and currently in isolation.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

How dancing fathers kept their mental health in check during the pandemic

How dancing fathers kept their mental health in check during the pandemic. Talking to one other about their mental health has been crucial in getting through the previous year, according to a group of dancing parents whose performances became an internet phenomenon during the pandemic. The Outta Puff Daddys (OPD),...
Kidsdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains how to keep your kids safe from the delta variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser on the novel coronavirus, recently revealed there’s a simple way to keep unvaccinated children safe from the delta variant. What did Fauci say about kids and COVID-19 variants?. Fauci said on the “Today” show that children who are younger than 12...