COVID Fears Kept One in Five People With Diabetes Away From the Doctor During Pandemic

There were significant increases in deaths in the U.S. from heart disease, diabetes and some other common conditions during the pandemic last year. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this week showed the biggest increases in the death rates for heart disease and diabetes in at least 20 years, as well as increases in deaths from other common causes, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, chronic liver disease, stroke and high blood pressure. Experts believe a main reason is that many people with dangerous symptoms didn’t go to the hospital for emergency treatment because they were afraid of catching the coronavirus. Experts also point to other possible factors, including many patients stopped taking care of themselves during the pandemic, the stress of the crisis, less exercise because of lockdowns, and losing health insurance because of job loss.