The importance of equitable and inclusive access to digital learning

The sudden closure of all the institutions in India and around the world after March 2020 had led to abrupt conversion of conventional face-to-face instruction to the fully online (blended / hybrid) format in many IIT’s and NIT’s in a very short transitional time. Initially, it was very difficult to move completely to online platforms for teaching learning, evaluation and laboratory classes. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, where physical distancing, safety and hygiene has become the new norm, there was no option left for the traditional educators to change quickly and adopt to new normal in the last 1.5 years.