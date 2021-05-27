Cancel
The importance of equitable and inclusive access to digital learning

By David Strom
Cover picture for the articleAlthough issues of equity and inclusion aren't new, the pandemic has focused awareness and foreshadowed the obstacles. Due to various Covid-related restrictions, many schools continue to remain closed around the world. In summer 2020, A UNICEF analysis found that close to half a million students remain cut off from their education, thanks to a lack of remote learning policies and/or necessary gear to carry out remote learning from their homes. And as UNICEF admits, this number is probably on the low side because of skill gaps with parents and teachers to help their kids learn effectively with online tools.

Supporting Access To Learning Opportunities For Students With Disabilities

GATINEAU, QC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's young people—particularly young Canadians with disabilities—have been among the most affected. During National AccessAbility Week, it is important to recognize the many contributions that Canadians with disabilities have made and continue to make in our communities, and to ensure that they have the tools they need to succeed now and into the future.
Public HealthUN News Centre

‘Digital rights’ key to inclusive post-pandemic recovery: UN experts

Upholding human rights online must be part of global efforts to recover better following the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of UN independent experts said on Friday. They stressed that “digital rights” must be a top priority as countries rebuild civic space both during and after the crisis. “Despite the instrumental...
TechnologyUnited Nations Development Program

Experimenting for accelerated learnings on inclusive innovation

Disability inclusion in innovation is important for the realization of bringing the notion of ‘Leave no one behind’ into reality as well as to foster inclusive innovation for sustainable development. In Nepal, almost 2 % of the total population (i.e., roughly 500,000 persons) are persons with a disability (CBS, 2011). Nevertheless, the World Bank puts the global average of disability at 15%. Mainstreaming disability in every aspect of development, innovation, programming, and project management is vital. However, it is not always easy to bring disability and innovation together due to poor planning, lack of accelerated learning, inefficient market research, and inadequate designs.
Internetmsu.edu

Closing the digital divide by smoothing the breaks in broadband access data

High-speed internet access has gone from an amenity to a necessity for working and learning from home, and the COVID-19 pandemic has more clearly revealed the disadvantages for American households that lack a broadband connection. To tackle this problem, Michigan State University researchers have developed a new tool to smooth...
InternetTaipei Times

Building an inclusive digital future

Digitalization can make a huge contribution to many areas of life, but only if the public and private sectors work together to ensure that there is inclusiveness. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the transition to a digital economy, which will hold the key to growth and opportunities. That is why, as we prepare for the post-pandemic era, we must acknowledge that the digital economy’s potentially limitless benefits will not be equally distributed unless we take the right steps now.
YogaStamford Advocate

BurnAlong Opens Registrations for the Inclusive, and Accessible, America's Healthiest Company Challenge

Holistic and Diverse Offerings Open Up Wellness Challenge to Entire Workforces via the BurnAlong Platform. Today, June 14, 2021, BurnAlong, the world’s leading health, wellness, and social motivation platform, began accepting registrations for America’s Healthiest Company challenge which celebrates a holistic approach to wellness. Beginning in 2018, America’s Healthiest Company is an inclusive and accessible six-week challenge for companies and cities to compete against each other by completing online fitness and wellness classes and accumulating minutes across the 49+ diverse categories via the BurnAlong platform.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Unlimited Digital Access

Most students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools — 62.5% — are Black or Latino, yet the district’s teachers and leadership are predominantly white. Superintendent Earnest Winston told county commissioners earlier this month the district has been strategically recruiting educators of color in an effort to improve student outcomes. But their own numbers show there’s been little progress made in that area across the last three years.
Philadelphia, PAphennd.org

Digital Access Canvasser, SEAMAAC

SEAMAAC is looking for a personable and energetic individual to serve as the Digital Access Canvasser. The Canvasser will play an important role in promoting digital equity in Philadelphia. The Canvasser is part of a team that will conduct outreach to low-income Philadelphians to let them know about the “PHLConnectEd” Program and other free resources including internet, wi-fi, hotspots, and laptops that could support their children and families.
Internetvelillum.com

The Importance of Accessible Wireless Internet for Students, Explained

Over a year has passed since the dawn of COVID, but many schools haven’t reopened yet. As a result, almost half of the world’s students are still feeling the effects of school closures. However, without wireless internet, more students would be unable to continue learning. Fortunately, accessible Wi-Fi exists, delivering...
Internetmit.edu

How Digital Inclusion Can Help Solve Grand Challenges

Hackathon events usually run over several days and involve hundreds or even thousands of people brainstorming and critiquing projects. Before the pandemic, most events were done in person or through a combination of in-person and remote efforts. But once the pandemic was underway, those models were no longer feasible. When...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Xbox is committed to being more approachable, inclusive & accessible

As it brings Xbox content to more devices, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer says Microsoft is “committed to providing a safe and welcoming community for everyone.” Microsoft touts being “intentionally inclusive” as business critical, which includes being accessible, approachable, welcoming, safe and inclusive. “For the estimated 400 million gamers with...
InterneteSchool Online

4 things we need to realize about digital equity

As COVID made quite painfully clear, student access to reliable high-speed internet and engaging digital tools is essential. But many students don’t have access to these resources at school, at home, or both, leading to larger questions about the role of digital equity and student success during–and after–the pandemic. A...
Computer Sciencenationalcybersecuritynews.today

‘Virtual education has several advantages’ | #education | #technology | #training

The sudden closure of all the institutions in India and around the world after March 2020 had led to abrupt conversion of conventional face-to-face instruction to the fully online (blended / hybrid) format in many IIT’s and NIT’s in a very short transitional time. Initially, it was very difficult to move completely to online platforms for teaching learning, evaluation and laboratory classes. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, where physical distancing, safety and hygiene has become the new norm, there was no option left for the traditional educators to change quickly and adopt to new normal in the last 1.5 years.
Entertainmentnafme.org

Equity and Inclusion—Invisible Barriers to Learning

Equity and Inclusion—Invisible Barriers to Learning. Joanie Calem presented on “Equity and Inclusion—Invisible Barriers to Learning” during the NAfME 2021 PreK–12 Learning Collaborative in February 2021. Like many of us, I simultaneously wear a number of different hats that inform my daily life: I am a private and a classroom...
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

This challenge is advancing education solutions to help students thrive

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted students’ education worldwide. It also illustrated the possibilities for the future of learning. The WorldClass Education Challenge builds upon Deloitte’s WorldClass initiative and helps advance the United...
Educationunesco.org

Distance learning strategies: an opportunity to build resilience in the education sector

Ensuring that Education never stops for children in Cameroon during crisis such as COVID-19 pandemic. “UNESCO’s distance learning initiative in Cameroon is not only a COVID-19 measure but also an opportunity to fill the gap that existed between rural and urban population” declared Mr. Evang Assembe, Inspector of Pedagogy in the Ministry of Basic Education in Cameroon.
EducationThrive Global

Tom Lin of AvePoint: “Learning Platforms that develop transferable skills that students can use post-graduation in their workplace”

With data being shared between students and faculties across many different platforms and diverse learning environments becoming mainstream, we need to modernize the education system to enable hybrid learning and the use of digital tools and interactive technology in order to augment how students learn, communicate and collaborate with educators and other students.
Interneteducatorstechnology.com

Free Professional Development Resources for Teachers

Google for Education has this treasure trove of free resources to help teachers and educators grow professionally as they make the best of technology in education. The collection features lesson plans, multimedia materials, training courses, curricula, and many more. The site also features a section packed full of tips, lesson plans and resources on the use of a wide variety of Google tools (e.g., Docs, Classroom, Forms, Slides, Jamboard, etc) in education.