The importance of equitable and inclusive access to digital learning
Although issues of equity and inclusion aren't new, the pandemic has focused awareness and foreshadowed the obstacles. Due to various Covid-related restrictions, many schools continue to remain closed around the world. In summer 2020, A UNICEF analysis found that close to half a million students remain cut off from their education, thanks to a lack of remote learning policies and/or necessary gear to carry out remote learning from their homes. And as UNICEF admits, this number is probably on the low side because of skill gaps with parents and teachers to help their kids learn effectively with online tools.