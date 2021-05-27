Cancel
Dear parents: This social worker offers advice on how to talk to your white kids about racism

By Jackie Crosby, Star Tribune
Cover picture for the articleNatalie Quiring-Oleson considered herself open-minded about race. But George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police exposed what she calls her "blinds spots" about racism. She began reading books, such as "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi. She listened to podcasts and watched documentaries, including "13th." And Quiring-Oleson, a social worker at Jewish Family and Children's Service of Minneapolis, channeled her soul searching into an article titled, "How to talk to your white kids about racism."

