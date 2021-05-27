Cancel
Bismarck, IL

Wednesday's prep highlights: BHRA baseball rallies for extra-inning win

By COLIN LIKAS clikas@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 29 days ago

➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2. Eric Watson singled in a run with two out in the top of the seventh to tie this Vermilion Valley Conference nailbiter at 2, and the Blue Devils (10-5) went on to score three runs in the eighth and knock off the Buffaloes (5-6). BHRA’s Dawson Dodd and Tuff Elson each drove in a run in the eighth, and Elson finished with three hits on the day. The Blue Devils’ Rance Bryant allowed just four hits and struck out 13 in 7 1/3 innings pitched, as well. Cole Webster and Trenton Ryan each had a first-inning RBI for G-RF/C.

www.news-gazette.com
