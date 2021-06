Tucker Carlson took a moment during his show Wednesday night to go after a Republican senator for co-sponsoring legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Juneteenth — a holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. — is already recognized in many states, and the push to make it a federal holiday received widespread bipartisan support. It was unanimously passed in the Senate, and the House passed it overwhelmingly on Wednesday night, with 14 Republicans voting against it.