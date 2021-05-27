Our Next Print Issue: June 16

Happy summer! The next Georgetowner will appear June 16, and we’re looking forward to bringing you a major feature on digital nomads—those who travel the world while continuing to work—part of our post-pandemic outlook. We’ll have our exclusive interview with the new Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III. We’ll also have stories on the care and keeping of Georgetown as a neighborhood, going “abroad” while at home and a guide to all the best streateries, just in time for the warm weather. There will also be all the latest news from around the neighborhood, Town Topics, In Country and real estate stories as well. In the meantime, keep up with Georgetown news and elan with our online bi-weekly newsletters Mondays and Thursdays. Subscribe here.