Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Our Next Print Issue: June 16

By The Georgetowner
georgetowner.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy summer! The next Georgetowner will appear June 16, and we’re looking forward to bringing you a major feature on digital nomads—those who travel the world while continuing to work—part of our post-pandemic outlook. We’ll have our exclusive interview with the new Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III. We’ll also have stories on the care and keeping of Georgetown as a neighborhood, going “abroad” while at home and a guide to all the best streateries, just in time for the warm weather. There will also be all the latest news from around the neighborhood, Town Topics, In Country and real estate stories as well. In the meantime, keep up with Georgetown news and elan with our online bi-weekly newsletters Mondays and Thursdays. Subscribe here.

georgetowner.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Metropolitan Police#Town Topics#Georgetown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Berlin, MDwrde.com

Town of Berlin Issues 'Tweak Our Peak' Alert

BERLIN, Md.- Due to expected high temperatures in the area, the Berlin Electric Department is asking all of its customers to voluntarily conserve or limit energy usage from 2-6 p.m. Monday, June 21. Peak hours are when electric purchase rates are at their highest. The department is asking customers to...
Roxbury Township, NJmypaperonline.com

June 2021, Roxbury Life Print Edition

Your email address will not be published. Currently you have JavaScript disabled. In order to post comments, please make sure JavaScript and Cookies are enabled, and reload the page. Click here for instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your browser.
Lifestyleleisuregrouptravel.com

Our June 2021 Issue Spotlights Travels Return

Art and culture enthusiasts will love the June edition of Leisure Group Travel as our dedicated team explores a variety of mentally stimulating attractions. LGT pays a visit to museums across the country that forego the traditional experience, opting to entertain and educate with interactive exhibits. If you’ve ever wanted to touch a tornado, become a spy or step foot in a science-fiction fantasyland, this story is for you.
AgricultureBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Our world in photos: June 22

BRITAIN — Sunny: Britain's Prince Charles viewed soil samples during his visit to FarmED, a new center for farm and food education at Honeydale Farm, in Shipton-Under-Wychwood, England, on Tuesday. The center provides learning spaces and events that inspire, educate, and connect people to build sustainable farming and food systems. Photo: Toby Melville/PA via AP.
Environmentfanniemae.com

Our Next Chapter in Green Leadership

For more than ten years Fannie Mae has been a leader in Green Financing, supporting our mission to provide sustainable affordable rental housing throughout the United States. Thanks to your partnership, we’ve issued nearly $88 billion in Multifamily Green MBS since 2012, and we remain the largest issuer of green bonds in the world. We recently released our 2020 Green Bond Impact Report – the latest look at the substantial progress, innovation, and vision that you’ve helped make possible.
Stockscheddar.com

Next Week on the Street: June 21 to June 25

In stories sure to move markets next week, a House committee holds a vote on big tech, Nike and FedEx report earnings, and a new era begins at GameStop. Meanwhile, Derek Chauvin will be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd and Britney Spears will speak about her conservatorship in court.
Lifestyletrendymomreviews.com

It's Time for our June 2021 SprezzaBox Unboxing!

Opening a SprezzaBox has become an exciting monthly routine for my husband and son. This monthly subscription box contains curated items for men. While I initially thought that it would be an awesome subscription for my husband, it turns out that my tween son loves it too! Unboxing the monthly surprises has become a fun activity for them to bond over each month. One of them opens the box and then they take turns picking items until they are all claimed. They love the experience! I also love it because it's fun to see them light up with excitement as they experience the surprises.
Agriculturetamu.edu

Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch starts Aug. 16

The Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch online course is now open for registration. The 12-week program, offered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, runs from Aug. 16- Nov. 7. The program cost is $300 and it is limited to the first 100 registrants. Participants should register as soon...
Economyrutlandvermont.com

June Blog: A Look Into Our Past and the Future Ahead

In August 2020, Rutland Economic Development Corporation and the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce merged to form what is now the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR). Our merged organization is proud to be working on behalf of all businesses and communities to make Rutland County the most collaborative, innovative, and friendly place in Vermont to live, work, play, and grow a business. Through these columns, we will share what our staff has been working on since our merger, including new initiatives as we move into the post-pandemic economy.
Lifestyleliquoriceheaven.com

Our June Competition is now live!

Fancy winning a taste of the Mediterranean? If so, just head over to our Facebook page to enter for free!. We will pick the winners at random on Wednesday the 23rd of June.