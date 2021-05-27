Vista Outdoor Announces Acquisition of QuietKat eBikes
QuietKat eBikes is known in the hunting industry for their innovative electric bicycles that afford you the ability to go places you never thought possible. Simultaneously, they get you to your destination more quickly than if you were stomping your way there on foot. Now Vista Outdoor, the same parent company that owns Federal Premium, has officially purchased QuietKat eBikes to add to their portfolio. The complete Press Release can be read below:www.alloutdoor.com