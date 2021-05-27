Ted Nugent & Spirit of the Wild sponsored by Remington Ammunition

Ted Nugent is probably one of the most down to Earth men and greatest stewards of the outdoors that you could possibly meet. Known for rock ‘n roll as well as archery hunting, his talents and passions don’t end there, and it is no surprise that his TV show “Spirit of the Wild” is so tremendously popular because of it. Now Ted Nugent and his premier show of “Spirit of the Wild” is being sponsored by the newly reborn Remington Ammunition company. The complete Press Release can be read below: