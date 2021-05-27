Coast Guard repatriates 8 migrants to Cuba
MIAMI — The Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore crew repatriated eight Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, after they were interdicted off Islamorada’s coast. A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew spotted and notified Coast Guard Station Key West watchstanders of a green rustic raft with eight people aboard at approximately 7:30 p.m., Friday, 41 miles east of Islamorada. Station Islamorada law enforcement team embarked the eight Cuban adult males and transferred them to the Cutter Kathleen Moore to be repatriated.coastguardnews.com