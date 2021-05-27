Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Coast Guard repatriates 8 migrants to Cuba

By About Staff Writer
coastguardnews.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — The Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore crew repatriated eight Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, after they were interdicted off Islamorada’s coast. A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew spotted and notified Coast Guard Station Key West watchstanders of a green rustic raft with eight people aboard at approximately 7:30 p.m., Friday, 41 miles east of Islamorada. Station Islamorada law enforcement team embarked the eight Cuban adult males and transferred them to the Cutter Kathleen Moore to be repatriated.

coastguardnews.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Islamorada, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Key West, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coast Guard#Cubans#Coast Guard Air Station#Ocean Sentry#Coast Guard Station#Cutter#Migrant#Coast Guard District#Flickr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.