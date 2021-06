The Coast Guard and Hawaii County Fire Department on Saturday were searching for a missing paddler after his canoe was found adrift 1 mile off Honaunau Beach. The 66-year-old paddler is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve rash guard and black board shorts. Waterway users in the area are asked to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and anyone with information is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.