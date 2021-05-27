Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil declines as investors await outcome of critical Iran talks

jwnenergy.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil fell below $66 a barrel amid concern the market could encounter additional Iranian barrels if sanctions on the Persian Gulf producer are lifted. West Texas Intermediate futures declined, with prices having traded within a $10 a barrel range since March. Talks between Iran and world powers are underway in Vienna to revive a nuclear accord, traders are awaiting detail on the negotiations, including sticking points, and the timing of any revival in official flows.

