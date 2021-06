***OFFER DEADLINE - MONDAY JUNE 7 AT NOON Welcome home to this stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath Michigan Park gem with upgrades and updates throughout. You'll love the charm of this DC Colonial featuring an open floor plan, newly renovated kitchen and upgraded bathrooms. The main level is highlighted by newly refinished hardwood floors, new lighting, a fireplace in the living room, a updated half bath and beautifully renovated sunroom. The second level features newly refinished floors, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms - one with a soaking tub! Two closets in the primary bedroom allow for plenty of storage. High ceilings in the basement allow room for gym equipment, storage or future improvements . Updates include new furnace in 2020, new hot water heater in 2020, new water filtration system/softener in 2021. Owner has meticulously maintained the home with a major renovation in 2018, including gourmet kitchen and all new kitchen appliances, upgraded electrical panel as well as all new lighting fixtures and doors throughout. This home features two private parking spaces and fully fenced backyard. Conveniently located near Catholic University, Michigan Ave and Rhode Island Ave. We can't wait for you to come visit!