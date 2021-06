Whether you are buying your first house or selling off your family home, there are excellent reasons to enlist the help of a skilled real estate agent. Here are just a few:. A real estate professional who is familiar with your local market is an invaluable asset when it comes to home pricing and valuation. If you're buying a property, the agent should be able to tell you if it is priced at or above market value. When selling, your agent will be able to tell you what price to list the property to ensure a quick sale and maximum profit.