Springfield, TN

Dale Durham

thunder1320.com
 17 days ago

Dale Durham, of Springfield, passed this life on Friday, May 14 th , 2021 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 71. Dale was born on April 26 th , 1950 in Winchester, Tennessee to the late Murphy Dale and Arizona Branch Durham. He served his country proudly in the United States Army and retired after 28 years of dedicated service. Dale was also the owner and operator of S & A Satelite and Sound. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, all Tennessee sports, and reading about military history. Dale also enjoyed playing his guitars and had played in several bands throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy and Arizona Durham; and one grandson, Kyler Wayne Barber. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Frank Felts Durham of Springfield; one son, Murphy Durham and his wife Carolyn of Springfield; one daughter, Brandi Barber of Springfield; one brother, Michael Durham and his wife Patricia of Tullahoma; one sister, Gena Brasier and her husband Steve of Tullahoma; four granddaughters, Kaelyn Barber, Brynlee Barber, Addilyn Barber, and Katey Hall; and his two beloved fur-babies, Bowser and Banjo. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5 th , 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00pm. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.thunder1320.com
